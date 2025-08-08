Listen Live
Music

10 Songs You Forgot Existed To Add To Your ’90s R&B Playlist

Published on August 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tevin Campbell, American Singer & Songwriter

Source: Michel Linssen / Getty

Have you ever gone to a family cookout or a party that plays some ’90s Rhythm and Blues, but it seems like everyone is playing the same generic playlist from Spotify? Trust me, I believe we have all been there.

The ’90s era of R&B was like no other— it showcased heartache, love, joy and pain in a harmonious way that truly made you want more. It was an era of waiting for the highly pertinent moment for your favorite song to come on the radio so you could tape it for your mixtape. ’90s R&B was not just yearning and belting; it could be groovy. It would make you want to dance, it could inspire you, it was eclectic and unique in a way that left you humming the tune many moments after a song went off. It was an era that is highly dedicated and reigned as the best for new R&B artists today. A musical era that could never be replicated.

Related Stories

It is unfortunate that with all the appreciation music lovers have for ’90s music, it seems that everyone has the same handful of songs circulating on their party playlist. It could be irritating constantly hearing “Can We Talk” and “Return Of The Mack” at every event you attend that has tunes playing— even when you adore those songs.

So, if you want to up your ’90s R&B game, we picked 10 songs that you probably haven’t heard in a while but were absolute hits back in the day. From wedding anthems and party jams to songs from artists you may have thought only had a one-hit wonder. Adding these songs to your playlist, you may just be asked to connect your phone to the bluetooth at the next cookout.

10 Songs You Forgot Existed To Add To Your ’90s R&B Playlist  was originally published on foxync.com

1. When Will I See Your Smile Again? — Bel Biv Devoe (1990)

2. All The Way — Playa (1998)

3. The One I Gave My Heart To — Aaliyah (1996)

4. These Are The Times — Dru Hill (1998)

5. Can We — SWV (1997)

6. Always In My Heart — Tevin Campbell (1993)

7. You Want This — Janet Jackson (1993)

8. You Put A Move On My Heart — Tamia

9. Quality Time — Hi-Five (1992)

10. Are You Still Down? — Jon B. feat. Tupac

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Mommy Virtue EP 3
Family & Parenting

Navigating Healthcare for High-Risk Pregnancies

11 Items
Pop Culture

Karrueche Confirms She’s Dating Amid Deion Sanders Rumors, X Quick To Judge

News

Rev. Al Sharpton Leads Pro-DEI March Down Wall Street 

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Entertainment

Joy Reid Reveals She Made Only 10% of Some MSNBC Hosts’ Pay Despite Higher Ratings

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Local

22-Year-Old Dead After Car Goes Over East 9th Pier into Lake Erie

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close