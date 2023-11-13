14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer

CLOSE

Keke Palmer is a sister fren in our heads. The multi-hyphenate star is filled with charisma, charm, iconic one-liners, and fashion beautifully packed in her curvy 5’6″ frame. She is that girl with a red-carpet-style game to match.

From her days as the young spelling bee phenom to growing with her into her most personal role thus far — motherhood — Keke is a beloved entertainer in Hollywood. And she means so much to Black women who look at her and see themselves.

Keke has always been her unapologetic self and for that, we adore the melanin she’s in. She’s given us mantras we live by like, “Sorry to this man,” and “Y’all still talking ’bout that.” And her red carpet style is an extension of her artistry. Name a time Keke Palmer didn’t slay. We’ll wait. With years of red carpets under her belt, Keke Palmer has a flawless victory when it comes to eating up the gawls.

Keke Palmer Red Carpet Style

After skipping a year, Keke Palmer was a standout on the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala wearing a tweed Sergio Hudson dress and cape. Her voluminous hair put the finishing touches on a simply divine look that also showed off Keke’s curves acquired by motherhood. In 2021, she hosted the Vogue Met Gala live stream in a sparkling brown gown again, by Sergio Hudson.

Sergio and Keke are a match made in heaven. The fashion duo covered Essence Magazine’s Fashion Issue. In the cover story titled “The Perfect Fit,” Keke opened up about working with Sergio for the Met Gala.

“I feel like I was the most beautiful woman there,” she described. “I knew that my hair was on point. I knew that my makeup was on point. I knew that my look was on point. And then Sergio being beside me made the whole thing that much better, because he was acting like my mom, Sharon. It was so funny. He was like, ‘Get out there and talk to these people. You need to work the room. These people need to see how good you look.’ He was breathing so much life into me. It makes me feel a little bit emotional now, talking about it, because I honestly feel like he brought me back to the world, honey. He really did.”

Style Post Giving Birth

Keke Palmer’s red carpet style post-giving birth to her son continues to elevate. She opened up to The Cut about how her confidence was boosted postpartum.

“After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful,” she said. “We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

Keke is navigating motherhood, a music career, acting, and being America’s sweetheart. Keep scrolling for her best red carpet style moments.

