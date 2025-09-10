15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

From failed heists to infamous getaways, these 15 Cleveland bank robberies made headlines across the country.
Cleveland’s crime history includes more than a few unforgettable bank robberies.
Some ended in spectacular failure, others in decades-long mysteries, and a few even made history for the wrong reasons. From tellers vanishing with bags of cash to suspects calmly waiting for police after botched stickups, the city has seen it all.
These stories didn’t just capture Cleveland’s attention — they made national headlines. Each case reveals something about desperation, luck, and law enforcement in Northeast Ohio.
Here are 15 Cleveland bank robberies and robbery attempts that proved unforgettable far beyond city limits.
1. First-ever filmed bank robbery (1957)Source:R1
Cleveland made history when a hidden camera caught a robbery in progress at St. Clair Savings & Loan, becoming a nationwide debut for law enforcement tech.
2. Two failed downtown attempts in 40 minutes (2025)Source:R1
A man tried to rob Huntington Bank and then U.S. Bank on Public Square—failed both times and calmly waited with staff until police arrived.
3. ATM ambush robbery (2024)Source:R1
A Cleveland man robbed an ATM service technician at gunpoint in a drive-thru ATM in South Euclid. He’s now serving 12 years in prison.
4. Armed robbery at Huntington Bank in Brooklyn (2023)Source:R1
Randall Hines was convicted of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm after attempting to rob a Huntington Bank.
5. Shaker Boulevard U.S. Bank heist (2017)Source:R1
Two Cleveland men were indicted for robbing a U.S. Bank at gunpoint on Shaker Boulevard—an incident that drew local and federal attention.
6. Serial robber indicted for four heists (2014)Source:R1
Eddie J. Fletcher faced charges for three successful bank robberies and one attempt across Cleveland Heights and nearby areas.
7. Kevin Walcott’s ruthless spree (2013)Source:R1
Over a one-month stretch, Walcott robbed seven banks (and attempted an eighth) across Cleveland’s East Side, resulting in a 30-year prison term.
8. PNC bank robbery east of downtownSource:R1
A man entered a PNC Bank near East 40th Street, demanded all the cash, then fled. FBI is investigating, and the bank offered a $5,000 reward.
9. Rack Gang member hits three local banks (2025)Source:R1
Aaron Nickerson, linked to Cleveland’s “Rack Gang,” was charged with committing three bank robberies in the eastern suburbs, stealing tens of thousands.
10. Ohio City KeyBank robbery sketchSource:R1
In Ohio City, a man passed a note demanding bills and warned against dye packs or GPS trackers. Surveillance frames went viral.
11. 1969 Public Square heist cracked decades laterSource:R1
Theodore “Ted” Conrad, a teller, walked away with $215K in one of Cleveland’s biggest heists. Authorities only identified him posthumously, 52 years later.
12. “Fast Eddie” Watkins’ daring robbing spree (1970s–80s)Source:R1
Known for comic flair and charm, Watkins robbed dozens of banks as a teen. One heist involved a 21-hour hostage standoff.
13. Surveillance stills used to hunt suspectSource:R1
Photos from Ohio City’s KeyBank helped police pinpoint a suspect in an armed note-based robbery. It fueled a regional manhunt.
14. Overall surge in robberies: 14 hits in one year (2017)Source:R1
Cleveland suffered a spike—14 bank robberies (and attempted robberies) since January, with two happening within minutes.
15. Robber in stolen car (Richmond Heights)Source:R1
A suspect jumped over a counter, grabbed cash in a gift bag, and fled in a stolen Hyundai—making local headlines and sparking a multi-agency manhunt.