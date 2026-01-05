Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Awards season has officially started. On January 4, the Critics Choice Awards brought Hollywood ‘s A-listers back outside and straight onto the red carpet. And we loved every part of it.

From Teyana Taylor And Danielle Brooks To Quinta Brunson And Chase Infiniti, Celebs Worked The Critics Choice Award Carpet

This year’s red carpet delivered exactly what we wanted – statement silhouettes, rich textures, and looks built for a long awards-season run. Teyana Taylor kept her standout streak going in a sharp, tailored look finished with dramatic knee-high boots that brought a sleek, combat-inspired edge. Chase Infiniti leaned into soft glamour in a fluid, subtly shimmery gown, while Janelle James delivered classic polish in a strapless black-and-silver look.

Sheer moments had their say, with Danielle Brooks stepping out in an off-the-shoulder, see-through silhouette that balanced drama and allure. Sheryl Lee Ralph brought classic glamour to the carpet, reminding us that timeless elegance never misses. Quinta Brunson delivered tailored power in a polished look built on clean lines and confident fit. The men showed up polished too, with Tyler James Williams keeping things sharp in modern suiting.

Gallery: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Across the carpet, celebs wore designers we gag over. Designers and fashion houses like Louis Vuitton, Monot, Gap Studio, Saint Laurent, and Chloé each created red carpet moments.

From sheer gowns to power tailoring and boots that made a statement, the carpet didn’t play. Several looks ate, and the red carpet moments are already stacking up for 2026.