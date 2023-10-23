Celebrity Scorpios are receiving a bad wrap, thanks to Drake. The talented artist highlighted the darker qualities of the zodiac sign over recent years, promoting the Scorpion’s petty and vindictive nature. The 5-time Grammy winner’s latest projects include negative lyrics about Megan Thee Stallion, Esmerelda Spalding, and Rihanna, thus exposing his wounded ego and lower, unevolved vibration.
The water sign has a bad reputation, but they’re undoubtedly one of the most passionate, mysterious, and powerful of the bunch. And as someone born under the sign, we have a massive flare for personal style. Individuality is important; expressing that through clothing can be a Scorpio’s superpower.
Ruled by Pluto and Mars, the 8th zodiac sign, those born under the sign are bold and fearless. And that boldness usually boils to the surface when Scorpios put an outfit together. Tracee Ellis Ross is a style icon who doesn’t usually work with a stylist. Putting top-notch looks together is in her astrological DNA, much like her sign mates Ciara and Monica Denise.
And while Drake sometimes boasts the mood of a lower vibrational Scorpio, he often highlights the stylish side of the sign. When the rapper emerged with a heart carved into his hairline, he started a trend that dominated 2021 and 2022.
Thanks to their dark energy, Scorpios live for an alluring and mysterious style aesthetic. The sign is often associated with black or red clothing, leather or sheer garments, and pieces that assert their power. Scorpions usually ride the line between opposites as if to go against the grain. People born under the sign may marry soft and frilly dresses with a moto jacket to add some edge.
Scorpios season officially kicks off on October 23. In honor of the bold and transformative sign, here are 8 stylish stingers we love.
8 Stylish Celebrity Scorpios We Love
1. Duckie ThotSource:Getty
South Sudanese-Australian model Duckie Thot is a sight for sore eyes. Born October 23, the long-legged beauty has graced the runway of some of the most prestigious brands. The model embodies sexiness from head to toe.
2. Kahlana Barfield BrownSource:Getty
Born October 29, Kahlana Barfield Brown’s Scorpion flare is deeply ingrained in her career. The former InStyle fashion and beauty editor left the publication after ten years to pursue other notable collaborations like her collection with Target.
Brown’s bold style aesthetic includes oversized garments, with black as her color of choice.
3. CiaraSource:Getty
Ciara, born October 25, is what we like to call a triple threat. She makes music for the girlies who like to dance, her choreography is always on point, and she serves and effortless slay no matter the occasion. During Vanity Fair’s Oscars Afterparty, CiCi had the streets talking after she showed up in a sheer Dundas gown. Go bold or go home is such a Scorpio mood.
4. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty
Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t run from her calling as a style aficionado. In fact, she wins awards for being a style icon AND she wins awards for her acting career. Now thats a flex!
Ross will celebrate her 51st birthday on October 29th, and she’s looking better than ever!
5. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty
Also born October 29th, Gabrielle Union gave 30 years of her life to the entertainment industry. And over the last ten years, she’s dominated the red carpet, serving look after look. Union borders between soft and whimsical garb and bold and edgy looks.
6. Willow SmithSource:Getty
Willow Smith is always in her fashion bag. The Stylish stinger, born October 31, is the quintessential Halloween baby. The singer walks on the dark side, often wearing all-black garb and gothic-style clothing.
7. DiddySource:Getty
Diddy is a global icon who dominated music and fashion in the late 90s and 00s. The rapper, born November 4, was busy making hit after hit while dominating urban streetwear with his brand Sean John.
8. EveSource:Getty
In the late 90s and early 00s, Eve had a strong influence over the fashion industry. The rapper, born November 10, made tattooed paw prints a trend, and she also kept the girlies fly her her brand Fetish.