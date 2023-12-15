Listen Live
All-Time Best Beards In Sports History

Published on December 15, 2023

Los Angeles Rams v Miami Dolphins

Source: Mark Brown / Getty

Professional sports players have been known to make a statement with their facial hair, specifically their beards.

It’s always fascinating to see professional athletes competing at the highest level amidst their beard casually flapping in the wind at the same time like it is not bothering them at all.

It’s cool to see how these athletes embrace their facial hair, turning it into a part of their personal brand and leaving a lasting impact both on and off the field.

Truly, professional athletes have shown that their beards can be more than just facial hair. They have become symbols of their identities, expressions of their personalities, and even iconic trademarks that fans and fellow athletes recognize and admire.

Some past/present professional players who have amazing beards are Ryan Fitzpatrick, James Harden, and Dallas Keuchel.

Check out our list below to see who else made the list for All-Time Best Beards In Sports History.

1. Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce Source:Getty

2. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Ryan Fitzpatrick Source:Getty

3. Jayson Werth

Jayson Werth Source:Getty

4. Lebron James

Lebron James Source:Getty

5. Nick Mangold

Nick Mangold Source:Getty

6. Brett Keisel

Brett Keisel Source:Getty

7. Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson Source:Getty

8. Ezekial Elliott

Ezekial Elliott Source:Getty

9. Steven Adams

Steven Adams Source:Getty

10. David Ortiz

David Ortiz Source:Getty

11. Lanny McDonald

Lanny McDonald Source:Getty

12. Dirk Nowitzki

Dirk Nowitzki Source:Getty

13. Mike Woodson

Mike Woodson Source:Getty

14. Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis Source:Getty

15. Ricky Williams

Ricky Williams Source:Getty

16. Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger Source:Getty

17. Franco harris

Franco harris Source:Getty

18. Eric Weddle

Eric Weddle Source:Getty

19. Josh Reddick

Josh Reddick Source:Getty

20. Chris Andersen

Chris Andersen Source:Getty

21. Justin Turner

Justin Turner Source:Getty

22. Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel Source:Getty

23. Mike Evans

Mike Evans Source:Getty

24. Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. Source:Getty

25. Johnny Damon

Johnny Damon Source:Getty

26. Kevin Love

Kevin Love Source:Getty

27. James Harden

James Harden Source:Getty

28. JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee Source:Getty

29. Grant Stuard

Grant Stuard Source:Getty

30. Jeff Bagwell

Jeff Bagwell Source:Getty

31. Kimbo Slice

Kimbo Slice Source:Getty

32. Randy Moss

Randy Moss Source:Getty

33. Alexi Lalas

Alexi Lalas Source:Getty

34. Bruce Sutter

Bruce Sutter Source:Getty

35. Lyle Alzado

Lyle Alzado Source:Getty

36. Baron Davis

Baron Davis Source:Getty

37. Dan Fouts

Dan Fouts Source:Getty

38. George Best

George Best Source:Getty

39. Bill Lee

Bill Lee Source:Getty

40. Braylon Edwards

Braylon Edwards Source:Getty

41. Drew Gooden

Drew Gooden Source:Getty

42. Phil Jackson

Phil Jackson Source:Getty

43. Bill Flett

Bill Flett Source:Getty

44. Dave Martinez

Dave Martinez Source:Getty

