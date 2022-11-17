HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.

Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”

Colors: Purple and Gold

Symbol: Lamp

Here is a list of some celebrity members below:

1. Tom Joyner

Lambda Epsilon

2. Rickey Smiley

Psi Rho

3. D.L. Hughley

D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

4. Wanya Morris (L)

Special Intake (Tau Tau)

5. AJ Calloway (R)

Tau Chi

6. Terrance J

Mu Psi

7. Jesse Jackson

Pi Psi

8. Shaquille O’Neal

Grand Chapter
(Special Intake)

9. Michael Jordan (L)

Omicron Alpha

10. Langston Hughes

Beta

11. Joe Torry

Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi. 

12. Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

13. George Clinton

George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi. 

 

14. Charlie Ward

15. Ed “Too Tall” Jones

16. Mo Vaughn

17. Steve McNair

18. Vince Carter

19. Bill Cosby

Beta Alpha Alpha

20. Mark Duper

21. Keith Jackson

22. Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell

23. Earl Graves

24. Bayard Rustin

25. Steve Harvey

Special Intake (Tau Tau)

26. Stephen A. Smith

27. John Salley

28. Alonzo Mourning

29. Ray Lewis

30. David Justice

31. Thaddeus Bullard (Titus O’Neal)

32. Anthony “Spice” Adams

33. Kweisi Mfume

34. Dr. Benjamin Hooks

35. Will Downing

36. Harry Lennix

37. LaRoyce Hawkins

