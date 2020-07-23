CLOSE
Celebs Who Have Postponed Their Weddings Due To COVID-19

Posted 21 hours ago

LA Premiere Of Amazon's "Carnival Row" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


COVID-19 is still impacting our lives months after the first case was discovered. While some people have found a way to make life events work–virtual baby parties, drive up baby showers, or smaller intimate events–many have opted to postpone important events to a later date. Celebs are included in that as well.

Here are a lists of Celebs who have opted to push their weddings to 2021.

1. Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch

My fiancée and I going to just keep moving. I’ve had a bit of a social media break lately with lots going on in our lives.. sometimes it’s needed to recharge. I’m sad to announce we have officially moved the wedding date from November. We held on to hope as long as we could. With 70+ of our guests set to fly from Canada to Florida for the celebration, it’s without saying the right and responsible decision. It’s sad but I’m staying positive as we are very lucky people and know it’s a small problem compared to what some people are facing through this crazy year. Keep your head up everyone and let’s get through this together. I’ll wait a bit longer to see @astridloch in that beautiful dress. It will be well worth the wait... I guess the “move the date” invite is big business this year eh!?)

Wendt and Loch met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. They got engaged last year and were expected to tie the knot this year. They both posted to Instagram sharing that the wedding will now be moved to November 2021. 

2. Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan

Former NBA star and his fiancé Gloria Govan told PEOPLE magazine in March that they had decided to postpone their April wedding for a later date. Govan told the media outlet,”We just felt like it was in everyone’s best interest, really.”

3. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

While virtually appearing on the  The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 7, Jennifer Lopez told the talk show host that the pandemic has impacted her and future hubby Alex Rodriguez’s wedding plans. The entertainer stated that the couple is “just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,”

4. Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

In early March Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry–who is carrying the couple’s first child—announced that they were postponing their wedding. Their destination wedding was originally planned for this summer in Japan. 

5. Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden

In a recent interview, Taraji P. Henson stated that her and her former NFL star fiancé Kelvin Hayden are “trying to figure out the safest and best way” to have their wedding. 

6. Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams

 Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams updated the worlds on their wedding. Hyland told Chis Harrison on an episode of the The Bachelor: The Greatest  that the couple has “no plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,” 

