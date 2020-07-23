Celebs Who Have Postponed Their Weddings Due To COVID-19

COVID-19 is still impacting our lives months after the first case was discovered. While some people have found a way to make life events work–virtual baby parties, drive up baby showers, or smaller intimate events–many have opted to postpone important events to a later date. Celebs are included in that as well.
Here are a lists of Celebs who have opted to push their weddings to 2021.
1. Kevin Wendt & Astrid Loch
Wendt and Loch met on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. They got engaged last year and were expected to tie the knot this year. They both posted to Instagram sharing that the wedding will now be moved to November 2021.
2. Derek Fisher & Gloria Govan
Former NBA star and his fiancé Gloria Govan told PEOPLE magazine in March that they had decided to postpone their April wedding for a later date. Govan told the media outlet,”We just felt like it was in everyone’s best interest, really.”
3. Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
While virtually appearing on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on April 7, Jennifer Lopez told the talk show host that the pandemic has impacted her and future hubby Alex Rodriguez’s wedding plans. The entertainer stated that the couple is “just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,”
4. Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
In early March Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry–who is carrying the couple’s first child—announced that they were postponing their wedding. Their destination wedding was originally planned for this summer in Japan.
5. Taraji P. Henson & Kelvin Hayden
In a recent interview, Taraji P. Henson stated that her and her former NFL star fiancé Kelvin Hayden are “trying to figure out the safest and best way” to have their wedding.
6. Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams updated the worlds on their wedding. Hyland told Chis Harrison on an episode of the The Bachelor: The Greatest that the couple has “no plans as of right now. We’ve put all planning on hold,”