COVID-19 is still impacting our lives months after the first case was discovered. While some people have found a way to make life events work–virtual baby parties, drive up baby showers, or smaller intimate events–many have opted to postpone important events to a later date. Celebs are included in that as well.

Here are a lists of Celebs who have opted to push their weddings to 2021.

Celebs Who Have Postponed Their Weddings Due To COVID-19 was originally published on radionowindy.com