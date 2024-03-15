Listen Live

Congrats! Kash Doll Announces She's Expecting Her Second Child

Published on March 15, 2024

BET Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


 

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll as she revealed that she’s expecting her second child.

The rapper announced on Instagram her new bundle of joy while while celebrating another year around the sun!

“This birthday is special bc I’m sharing it with my last child 🥹so no drinks, no snatch waist, no outside but listen y’all I’m so grateful and blessed to b in the position I’m in i wouldn’t trade my hand with no oneee!”

Check out the post below:

 

Kash Doll, born Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, shares a two-year-old son with her man Tracy T.

Fans also sent their congratulations to the Detroit rapper. Check their hilarious reactions below!

