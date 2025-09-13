Listen Live
News

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”

Published on September 13, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Kash Patel Clowned Following "Vahalla" Tribute To Charlie Kirk

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty /Kash Patel

Current clueless FBI Director Kash Patel sparked plenty of confusion on social media while paying tribute to controversial conservative figure Charlie Kirk when he said “See you in Valhalla” during a press conference held Friday morning after the FBI apprehended Kirk’s alleged shooter, Tyler Robinson.

“To my friend Charlie Kirk. Rest now, brother. We have the watch. And I’ll see you in Valhalla,” said the 45-year-old poster boy for lying on their resume for a job they are clearly not qualified for, while speaking next to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, who also said some idiotic stuff during the press conference, but that’s another story in itself.

Related Stories

For those not up on their Norse mythology, “Valhalla” is their version of the afterlife, where warriors who died on the battlefield are taken to the grand dining hall ruled over by Odin by Valkyries (war angels) to feast and fight until Ragnarok.

Social Media Had Plenty To Say About Kash Patel’s Strange Tribute

Patel’s tribute to Kirk left many scratching their heads because one, Patel was born Hindu, and Kirk was a devout, outspoken Christian.

“A Hindu Gujarati Indian guy using Scandinavian pagan heaven to honor a Midwestern Protestant Christian,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter. 

Another post read, “I’ll see you in Valhalla” this isn’t a fucking marvel movie wtf (laughing emoji).”

Then there were the memes that had Patel dressed up like a Viking.

Patel’s strange tribute followed the criticism he received for his poor handling of the case and failure to apprehend the shooter quickly.

In the hours following the shooting, Patel claimed they apprehended a suspect, only to confirm later they had gotten the wrong guy, making it the second time the FBI detained the wrong person.

Even though Patel made it seem like it was the work of the FBI and police that finally apprehended Robinson, it was the shooter’s own family who turned him in.

You can see more reactions to Patel’s “Vahalla” comments in the gallery below.

DEI Hire Kash Patel Clowned After Saying He’ll See Charlie Kirk “In Valhalla”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. LOL

2. Tears

3. Bruh

4.

5. Facts

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12. Indeed

13.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Local

U.S. Marshals Recover 10 Missing Children in Cleveland Operation

iOne Local Sales| CareSource - Adopt A Classroom 2025 | 2025-07-21
Contests

CareSource Adopt a Classroom

Politics

Trump Is The ‘Born Criminal’ He Claims Baltimore Children Are

Neor Sewer District -CLEAN WATER FEST 2025
Events

Neor Sewer District ~ CLEAN WATER FEST 2025

15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Los Angeles Special Screening Of Apple Original Films And A24's "Highest 2 Lowest" - Arrivals
Movies

Spike Lee Talks Denzel Washington Chemistry and Theater vs Streaming

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close