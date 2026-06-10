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13 Things Doctors Never Do When It’s Hot Outside

Summers have been getting hotter across much of the U.S., and heatwaves are becoming more frequent — and more dangerous.

In fact, 2023 saw the highest number of heat-related deaths in U.S. history.

As we brace for another summer of record highs, medical professionals are warning: don’t underestimate the heat.

Extreme temperatures can make daily tasks like yard work, running, or even walking your dog potentially dangerous.

And while older adults are especially at risk for dehydration and heat-related illness, no one is immune to issues like heat exhaustion, heatstroke, or even cardiovascular collapse caused by overheating.

So how do doctors protect themselves?

Here are 13 things doctors never do when it’s hot outside — and why you should follow their lead.

1. They Don’t Just Check the Temperature

Doctors don’t rely only on the air temperature. They check the “real feel” on weather apps — which factors in humidity, sun intensity, and wind — and they monitor the UV and heat index before heading outdoors.