Donald Trump & MAGA GOP Allies Claim It’s Not His Signature On “Bawdy” Birthday Letter To Jeffrey Epstein, Evidence Proves Otherwise

Donald Trump is doing his best impression of Shaggy and saying it wasn’t me after the “bawdy” birthday letter he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein was obtained by Congress and published by The Wall Street Journal.

It’s deflection time for Donald Trump.

Felon 47 and his loyal and insanely moronic followers are all claiming that the birthday letter written and signed by Trump is not what it seems, despite insurmountable evidence proving otherwise.

They argue that the signature doesn’t match Trump’s current over-the-top signature, which he famously loves to show after putting his John Hancock on the executive orders that will ruin our lives.

Taylor Budowich, the deputy chief of staff for communications, took to X, formerly Twitter, to make such a defense, sharing multiple photos of Trump’s current signature with the caption, “Time for @newscorp to open that checkbook, it’s not his signature. DEFAMATION!”

Republicans Put On Their Donald Trump Capes

Other Republican allies, like Congressman Uncle Ruckus, oops, we mean Byron Donalds, are sticking by their man, also claiming that the signature doesn’t match Trump’s handwriting.

Trump’s current press secretary, Karoline “Lying” Leavitt, also claimed that Trump didn’t draw or sign the letter.

“The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it. President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation,” she wrote on a post in X.

Meanwhile, the WSJ came with more receipts showing other times Trump used the same exact signature on other personal letters he has signed, before his signature “evolved” into the official stamp of evil it is now.

They must really think we are stupid.

X has been roasting Trump and anyone crazy enough to defend him, even after the WSJ provided the substantial evidence. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

Donald Trump & MAGA GOP Allies Claim It’s Not His Signature On “Bawdy” Birthday Letter To Jeffrey Epstein, Evidence Proves Otherwise was originally published on hiphopwired.com

