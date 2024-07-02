CLOSE

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers Agree To 3-Year Max Extension

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Donovan Mitchell have finally agreed on a contract extension that will keep Spida in Cleveland for three more years.

Mitchell signed a max deal totalling $150.3M through 2027.

Keep scrolling to check out some of his biggest plays as a Cleveland Cavalier!

The Cavaliers have had a busy offseason. Cleveland dismissed head coach J.B. Bickerstaff following a second round playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. They then announced Kenny Atkinson as the new head coach following him being an assistant coach for the Golden State Warriors and former head coach of the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite only playing 55 games for Cleveland last season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from three.

Cleveland hopes to see further development of its core four under the new coaching staff. Atkinson says he expects forward Evan Mobley to join Mitchel, Darius Garland and Jarret Allen as an All Star in the near future. While a lot has been made of the overlapping skill sets of the Cavs high profile gaurds and big men, Atkinson seems to be looking at that as a positive.