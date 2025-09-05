Drake Claims (The Very Married) WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His Muse

Drake claims that two-time WWE champion Rhea Ripley is his muse.

During a recent appearance on Bobbi Althoff’s Not This Again podcast, Drake was attempting to pull up rapper Tyga’s Instagram page, when he noted that his “For You Page” was all Rhea Ripley.

When Althoff asked who Ripley was, Drake responded, “She’s a wrestler, she’s like my muse,” Drake said.

Drake added that the love was one-sided: “But she’s… I’m the opposite of everything that she likes.”

Drake never explained why the very married Ripley (Ripley is married to fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews) was his muse or what he loves about her.

Drake has been known to be a fanboy over different sports (remember that one year when he was a super Kentucky college basketball fan?) and appears to have become a wrestling fan, having shown up ringside at WWE’s Elimination Chamber event in Toronto earlier this year, HipHopDX reports.

Love 93.1 WZAK? Get more! Join the 93.1 WZAK Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Many Drake fans were shocked to see the Canadian rapper back on Althoff’s platform after the two had a falling out that included both of them unfollowing each other and the podcaster pulling down the interview.

“We got in a little argument,” Drake said, even admitting that he got a little “chippy.”

Althoff added, “Within 20 minutes, I’m blocked on texts, Instagram, everywhere, and the interview has to be wiped off. That was the end of our friendship.”

Drake added that he isn’t afraid to go back to Los Angeles after his much-talked-about rap battle with L.A. native Kendrick Lamar.

Drake added that there was no secret behind why he didn’t tour as much, noting that he had just finished touring when the beef between him and Lamar went all the way up.

“I gotta do another one,” he added.

Drizzy is currently in Europe, and the interview between the rapper and the podcaster was filmed in Switzerland, but he added that he’d be back in the US and L.A. soon.

He also told Althoff that when he returns to the states, she’s welcome to come see him perform, and she accepted.

See social media’s reaction to Drake’s Ripley crush below.

Drake Claims (The Very Married) WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley Is His Muse was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13.