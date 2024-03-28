CLOSE

The Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck by a large cargo ship.

At the time of the collapse, eight members of a construction crew were repairing potholes on the bridge deck. Authorities said two of the workers were rescued while search and recovery efforts remain underway for the others.

RELATED: Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

Here are photos of the aftermath of the loss of a Maryland landmark.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

RELATED: Political Leaders, Athletes, and Baltimoreans React To Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse

RELATED: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

The post Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship appeared first on 92 Q.

Dramatic Photos Show Devastating Destruction Of Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapse & Damaged Cargo Ship was originally published on 92q.com