CLOSE
Erica Mena , Porsha Williams , reality couples
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Erica Mena Drops Safaree & Other Reality Show Relationships That Didn’t Last

Posted May 29, 2021

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels

Source: (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images) / (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Call it the end of a very brief era. It looks like Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, will be going their separate ways. The Love & Hip Hop couple tied the knot in late 2019, and just shy of two years since their wedding, Mena has filed for divorce.

|| RELATED: Baby Bump! Usher And Girlfriend Are Expecting! [PHOTO] ||

|| RELATED: Kim Decided To Divorce Kanye After He Called Her A “White Supremacist”? ||

Relationships are tough, but can be even more difficult with millions watching. Today we look at reality show couples whose love didn’t stand the test of time.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

1. Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Season 8 Source:Getty

2. Joseline Hernandez and Stevie J – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening Source:Getty

3. Falynn and Simon Guobadia – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

4. Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Presents: 'A Mother's Love' at the Rialto Center For The Arts In Atlanta, Georgia Source:Getty

5. Letoya Luckett and Tommicus Walker – T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle

6. Princess Love and Ray J – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

Galtiscopio - Front Row/Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week: First Stage Source:Getty

7. Erica Dixon and Lil Scrappy – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

8. Althea Heart & Benzino – Love & Hip Hop Atlanta

9. Kenya Moore and Marc Daly – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

10. Cyn Santana and Joe Budden… and Tahiry Jose – Love & Hip Hop New York

Cyn Santana, Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose Source:Viacom

11. Erica Mena and Safaree – Love & Hip Hop New York

erica mena safaree Source:VH1

12. Porsha Williams and Kordell Stewart – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

13. Omarion and Apryl Jones – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Arrivals Source:Getty
Latest
Sheryl Lee Ralph Shows Off Her Killer Body…
 20 hours ago
05.29.21
Porsha Williams Got A Tattoo Of Simon Guobadia’s…
 21 hours ago
05.29.21
Wendy's Jumps After Reporting A Steady Recovery In Sales
Pringles Presents a New Chip That Will Taste…
 2 days ago
05.28.21
Closeup of Fish and Chips with lemon takeaway meal
Nathan’s Famous Resurrecting Arthur Treacher’s Brand Nationwide!
 2 days ago
05.28.21
Exclusives
Close