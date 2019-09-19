From the looks of it, Eva Marcille had a beautiful baby shower over the weekend.

On Saturday (Sept. 14), thanks to Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey, the mother of almost three had an amazing “flower child”- themed baby shower.

And the 34-year-old was absolutely glowing:

The America’s Top Model past winner admitted in a caption that given she’s on her third baby, she wasn’t necessarily up for the pomp and circumstance.

“Pardon me I must say initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child. “However, waking up this morning I’m super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child ‘Baby Maverick.’ The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger. Thank you @iamlovely2 @cynthiabailey10 and @ellybevents for making this all possible @Iambarbielee on the beat.”

As we previously reported, back in May Eva announced that she and husband Michael Sterling are expecting a baby, who will join the couple’s 1-year-old son Michael Todd Jr. and Marcille’s 5-year-old daughter Marley Rae.

Take a look at her beautiful baby shower and her girlfriends having a blast!

Eva Marcille’s ‘Flower Child’ Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com