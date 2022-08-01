Everything You Missed at the Maze ft Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers Cleveland Concert! [Photos]

CLOSE
It sure is nice to be back outside.
Legends Frankie Beverly and The Isley Brothers put on an all-time show at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica last Saturday, and fans are still talking about how amazing the experience truly was.
Hosted by WZAK’s own Sam Sylk with hometown DJ One Plus Two on hand, the night was filled with smooth vocals, vintage one-liners, and crooning from all the aunties and uncles singing along in the crowd.
Were you able to watch this epic performance live? If so consider yourself lucky! If you were there, and especially if you weren’t, scroll down and check out our favorite moments from that epic performance!
1. Mr. Bigs
2. Frankie Beverly and Isley Brothers concertSource:Chris Goody
3. WZAK’s Sam Sylk smooth in all white!Source:Chris Goody
7. WZAK’s DJ One Plus Two!Source:Chris Goody
10. Maze Frankie Beverly Isley BrothersSource:Chris Goody
26. Maze Frankie Beverly Isley BrothersSource:Chris Goody
28. Maze Frankie Beverly Isley BrothersSource:Chris Goody
34. Maze Frankie Beverly Isley BrothersSource:Chris Goody
