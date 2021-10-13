Happy Birthday Ashanti: Look Back At The Best Pics From Her 20-Year Glow Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

For longtime R&B fans, Ashanti‘s worldwide debut in the early 2000s was a sight to behold: Backed by Ja Rule and the Murder Inc. imprint, she was the original sis who could not miss. Song after song, feature after feature, she was a radio darling and a 106 & Park mainstay. Between her and Lil Bow Wow, it was hard to pick whose videos remained on the countdown more.

We rocked with her during the high profile relationship with Nelly. Stood in silent support as 50 Cent and the G-Unit movement humbly ended her crew’s seemingly unstoppable musical run. And cheered her on as she re-emerged better – and badder – than ever.

Listen.. Ashanti was always pretty, but in recent years, she’s somehow managed to surpass her younger self. 20 years after becoming a household name, she looks better than ever.

Happy 41st birthday, Ashanti. Wishing you nothing but the best for the future as we take a trip down memory lane: Fondly looking back at your jaw-dropping glow up over the past twenty years.

