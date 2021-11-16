HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Happy Birthday Lisa Bonet! Our Favorite Pics Of The TV Icon Through The Years

Tom Ford AW20 Show - Arrivals

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Actress Lisa Bonet became a pop culture figure thanks to her role as the fiercely independent flower-child on The Cosby Show. From there, her star power grew during her stint on A Different World, a spinoff of Cosby that took a look at the lives of young adults navigating their way through college.

And while she’s mostly stepped away from roles on the big and small screen, fans of her early work will always hold a special place for Bonet. Her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, would go on to follow in her mother’s footsteps, turning up in major roles, such as the forthcoming Batman feature film.

Here’s to a blessed birthday for Lisa Bonet, take a look below for a few of our favorite pics chronicling her Hollywood journey throughout the years.

1. Lisa Bonet, 1985

Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

2. A Differerent World – Season 1

A Differerent World - Season 1 Source:Getty

3. Lisa Bonet Studio Portrait Shoot 1988

Television Actress Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

4. Lisa Bonet and actor Kadeem Hardison attend CityKids Foundation Benefit Fundraiser

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2009 Source:Getty

5. Lisa Bonet attends Earth Communication Conference, 1990

Lisa Bonet attends Earth Communication Conference - June 24, 1990 Source:Getty

6. 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party

21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. “See” Premiere Screening at the Village Theater

Apple TV+&apos;s "See" Premiere Screening Source:WENN

8. Lisa Bonet

Lisa Bonet Source:Getty

9. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at Entertainment Weekly’s Party to Celebrate the Best Director Oscar Nominees

Entertainment Weekly Celebrates 2010 Best Director Oscar Nominees Source:Getty

10. ‘High Fidelity’ – Hollywood Premiere

'High Fidelity' - Hollywood Premiere Source:Getty

11. Lisa Bonet attends Release of Cinderella on Video, 1995

Lisa Bonet attends Release of Cinderella on Video - October 2, 1995 Source:Getty

12. The Cosby Show, 1988

Array Source:WENN

13. Angel Heart, 1987

Array Source:WENN

14. The Cosby Show, 1984

The Cosby Show Source:Getty

15. Lenny Kravitz and ex-wife Lisa Bonet out in West Hollywood

Lenny Kravitz and ex-wife Lisa Bonet out in West Hollywood Source:Splash News

16. Zoe Kravitz For Swarovski Crystallized Launch

Zoe Kravitz For Swarovski Crystallized Launch Source:Getty

17. 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter Source:Getty
