Happy Birthday Lisa Bonet! Our Favorite Pics Of The TV Icon Through The Years

Actress Lisa Bonet became a pop culture figure thanks to her role as the fiercely independent flower-child on The Cosby Show. From there, her star power grew during her stint on A Different World, a spinoff of Cosby that took a look at the lives of young adults navigating their way through college.
And while she’s mostly stepped away from roles on the big and small screen, fans of her early work will always hold a special place for Bonet. Her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, would go on to follow in her mother’s footsteps, turning up in major roles, such as the forthcoming Batman feature film.
Here’s to a blessed birthday for Lisa Bonet, take a look below for a few of our favorite pics chronicling her Hollywood journey throughout the years.
1. Lisa Bonet, 1985
2. A Differerent World – Season 1
3. Lisa Bonet Studio Portrait Shoot 1988
4. Lisa Bonet and actor Kadeem Hardison attend CityKids Foundation Benefit Fundraiser
5. Lisa Bonet attends Earth Communication Conference, 1990
6. 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party
7. “See” Premiere Screening at the Village Theater
8. Lisa Bonet
9. Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa at Entertainment Weekly’s Party to Celebrate the Best Director Oscar Nominees
10. ‘High Fidelity’ – Hollywood Premiere
11. Lisa Bonet attends Release of Cinderella on Video, 1995
12. The Cosby Show, 1988
13. Angel Heart, 1987
14. The Cosby Show, 1984
15. Lenny Kravitz and ex-wife Lisa Bonet out in West Hollywood
16. Zoe Kravitz For Swarovski Crystallized Launch
17. 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter