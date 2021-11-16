Happy Birthday Lisa Bonet! Our Favorite Pics Of The TV Icon Through The Years

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Actress Lisa Bonet became a pop culture figure thanks to her role as the fiercely independent flower-child on The Cosby Show. From there, her star power grew during her stint on A Different World, a spinoff of Cosby that took a look at the lives of young adults navigating their way through college.

And while she’s mostly stepped away from roles on the big and small screen, fans of her early work will always hold a special place for Bonet. Her daughter, Zoe Kravitz, would go on to follow in her mother’s footsteps, turning up in major roles, such as the forthcoming Batman feature film.

Here’s to a blessed birthday for Lisa Bonet, take a look below for a few of our favorite pics chronicling her Hollywood journey throughout the years.