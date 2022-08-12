Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland

August 12th is National Vinyl Record Day!
For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that.
The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.
Fast forward 60 years. Records were replaced by the convenience of cassette tapes. Cassettes were replaced by CDs before they were even rendered pointless by the ability for listeners to own music digitally.
But now their stock is back on the rise. In 2021 vinyl sales were up over $1 billion, making it the biggest year for vinyl since 1986.
So the real question is – Where in Cleveland is the best place to get your vinyl records?
1. Brittany’s Record Shop
With a stellar record of 4.8 on Google Reviews, Brittany’s Record shop is open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 pm. They’re located at 5401 Hamilton Ave in Cleveland! You can book an appointment by calling 1-833-LOVEWAX.
2. Record Revolution
Record Revolution is in the legendary Coventry neighborhood of Cleveland Heights. Truly one of the coolest spots on the list! The address is 1832 Coventry Rd. Their number is (216) 321-7661.
3. A Separate Reality Records
A Separate Reality Records can be found at 11221 Detroit Ave. They claim to be Cleveland’s largest vinyl record store and are only closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Give them a call at (216) 644-7934.
4. Blue Arrow Records
Blue Arrow Records can be found at 16001 Waterloo Rd! According to Blue Arrow Records’ website, they “specialize in quality and reasonably priced LPs and 45s spanning from the 1950s to the present day.” Visit their website at bluearrowrecords.com!
5. Bent Crayon Records
Bent Crayon Records can be found at 1305 W. 80th Street / Suite 216. Their catalog is certainly extensive and they’re website definitely deserves a visit. Check out what they offer at bentcrayonrecords.com.
6. Late Night Records
At 2602 Walton Ave in Cleveland is where you can find the infamous Late Night Records. According to a recent review, they’ve got a “Great selection, cool vibe, excellent music and the owner is a genuinely, super-nice guy.” Well, that sounds good to us! Give them a call at (440) 915-1411!
7. The Exchange
With multiple local locations and even more out of state, The Exchange has been a staple on Coventry Rd in Cleveland Hts for decades! Stop in and check them out or give them a call at (216) 321-1887!
8. My Mind’s Eye Records
My Mind’s Eye Records can be found in Lakewood at 16010 Detroit Avenue. Propped as a Cleveland classic, the staff has been credited with having some of the best music knowledge in all of Cleveland!
9. Mistake By The Lake Records
At 10018 Lorain Avenue in Cleveland, Mistake By The Lake Records can be reached by phone at 440-317-0317. Along with classic and new vinyls, they also offer merchandise that can be purchased at mbtlrecords.com!
10. The Vinyl Groove Records
The Vinyl Groove Records is another local treasure where you can come buy, sell and trade vinyl records! They’re in Bedford, at 679 Broadway Ave. Give them a call at (440) 439-8371!