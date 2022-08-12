Happy National Vinyl Record Day! 10 Places to Buy Records in Cleveland

CLOSE

August 12th is National Vinyl Record Day!

For some, vinyl records are simply relics of the past. For collectors, they represent much more than that.

The first vinal record was played all the way back in 1930. After its lackluster debut among consumers during the Great Depression, Columbia Records revamped the product in 1948. By the 1960s just about every home had a record player in it.

Fast forward 60 years. Records were replaced by the convenience of cassette tapes. Cassettes were replaced by CDs before they were even rendered pointless by the ability for listeners to own music digitally.

But now their stock is back on the rise. In 2021 vinyl sales were up over $1 billion, making it the biggest year for vinyl since 1986.

So the real question is – Where in Cleveland is the best place to get your vinyl records?

Keep scrolling down to find out!