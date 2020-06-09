CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Here’s How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge

Posted 14 hours ago

American multinational personal care and makeup products...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


Listen…when Uoma Beauty founder Sharon Chuter took to Instagram last week to demand in her challenge, #PullUpOrShutUP, for companies to reveal their Black employment numbers, she wasn’t playing.

She was there to shake the table.

“Your favorite brands are making bold PR statements about their support for the Black community. Please ask them how many Black employees they have in their organization (HQ and satellite offices only) and how many Black people they have in leadership roles. For the next 72 hours DO NOT purchase from any brand and demand they release these figures,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

 

Those 72 hours have been up and beauty brands, such as Kylie Cosmetics, Revlon, Ulta, Glossier, Sephora, Deva Curl and others are slowly beginning to be transparent about what their Black numbers are looking like.

The #PullUpOrShutUP Challenge matters, because once again, please do not talk about Black Lives Matter on your IG page, giving us this performative allyship, when your office and leadership resembles a Trump rally.

Take a look:

Here’s How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing) The #PullUpOrShutUp Challenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. L’Oreal

View this post on Instagram

We appreciate and thank you for the call for transparency across the beauty industry regarding employee demographics. We are committed to contributing in a positive way to this important moment of change.⠀ ⠀ L’Oréal USA is the American subsidiary of the L’Oréal Group; our US Diversity & Inclusion strategy applies to our entire workforce, comprised of more than 12,000 permanent employees across over 35 brands in 14 states. We are one L’Oréal USA family of brands.⠀ ⠀ According to figures self-reported in 2019, the most recent reporting year, 38% of our total workforce (which includes corporate, manufacturing, research, field sales and retail) identifies as people of color; 9% identify as black.⠀ ⠀ Among our corporate (HQ) population, 37% identify as people of color; 7% identify as black.⠀ ⠀ Among our executive leadership team, 24% identify as people of color; 8% identify as black.⠀ ⠀ This difficult moment has re-affirmed our dedication to a path that we have been on for years to ensure that we are a truly inclusive company that represents the diversity of the consumers we serve. ⠀ ⠀ In a post earlier this week, we announced changes to our organization which will support our Diversity & Inclusion strategy. We will continue to advance and adapt this strategy with passion, purpose and urgency. We can, we must and we will do better. Transparency in conversations like this one are an important step.⠀ ⠀ #pullupforchange #pulluporshutup⠀

A post shared by L'Oréal USA (@lorealusa) on

“According to figures self-reported in 2019, the most recent reporting year, 38% of our total workforce (which includes corporate, manufacturing, research, field sales and retail) identifies as people of color; 9% identify as black.⠀

Among our corporate (HQ) population, 37% identify as people of color; 7% identify as black.⠀

Among our executive leadership team, 24% identify as people of color; 8% identify as black.”⠀

2. Revlon

View this post on Instagram

At Revlon Inc in the USA our employees identify as follows: 27% Black 9% Hispanic 5% Asian 1% Mixed race 1% (American Indian, Pacific Islander) 57% Caucasian Among all Directors and above, 5% are black. We acknowledge that we are not where we need to be on diversity and representation at our company. Inclusion is one of Revlon's core values and we are committed to taking actions to improve the representation of people of color in our Company through employment practices at every level and career advancement. We are also committed to increasing representation across our brand partners, models and influencers to reflect our diverse Revlon community. We will be taking additional steps in the coming days, weeks and months as we challenge ourselves to evolve as a brand, a company and a community. We can and will do better. Thank you @pullupforchange for encouraging this conversation and holding us accountable. #pulluporshutup Revlon will not stay silent on these fundamental moral issues that challenge our core values.

A post shared by Revlon (@revlon) on

“At Revlon Inc in the USA our employees identify as follows:

27% Black

9% Hispanic

5% Asian

1% Mixed race

1% (American Indian, Pacific Islander)

57% Caucasian

Among all Directors and above, 5% are black.

We acknowledge that we are not where we need to be on diversity and representation at our company.”

3. Estee Lauder

View this post on Instagram

Change is coming, and it is necessary. We will be a part of it. #PullUpOrShutUp @pullupforchange ⁣⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁣⁠⠀ The percentages shared of our People of Color and Black employee base have been pulled from our HR database, representative of our employees as of May 2020 in the U.S. We understand that asking employees to check a box is an antiquated system. People identify in many ways – we recognize that and realize there may be flaws in our data given this.⁣⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁣⁠⠀ We have been committed to Inclusion and Diversity across our brands, functions, and regions for many years, and realize that what we have done so far is not enough. In addition to supporting organizations addressing the systematic racial injustices against Black communities, we will be looking inward at our own policies and patterns and addressing those that do not live up to our values accordingly and quickly.⁣⁣⁠⠀ ⁣⁣⁠⠀ We will share more on our actions soon.⁣⁣

A post shared by Estée Lauder (@esteelauder) on

“The percentages shared of our People of Color and Black employee base have been pulled from our HR database, representative of our employees as of May 2020 in the U.S. We understand that asking employees to check a box is an antiquated system. People identify in many ways – we recognize that and realize there may be flaws in our data given this.⁣⁣⁠”⠀

4. Beis

View this post on Instagram

As a brand we take pride in being transparent. When some of you requested for us to participate in the #pulluporshutup movement, we immediately went to our team.  Some of us struggled with categorizing ourselves, given our multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi–religious backgrounds. We strongly believe, that as an organization, our diversity of thought, brought upon by the inclusivity of different backgrounds and perspectives, creates a culture that allows us to both accept and challenge one another.  As a brand and as individuals we are committed to ensuring that we use the momentum of today to continue to drive change and end systematic racial injustice. We are proud of who we are but recognize we can always do more. We vow to continue to foster and grow a diverse team, while ensuring the representation of our brand reflects our diverse values in every way we show up.

A post shared by BÉIS (@beis) on

“As a brand we take pride in being transparent. When some of you requested for us to participate in the #pulluporshutup movement, we immediately went to our team.  Some of us struggled with categorizing ourselves, given our multi-racial, multi-ethnic and multi–religious backgrounds. We strongly believe, that as an organization, our diversity of thought, brought upon by the inclusivity of different backgrounds and perspectives, creates a culture that allows us to both accept and challenge one another.”  

5. Urban Skin RX

View this post on Instagram

@pullupforchange Urban Skin Rx is a tight knit team of diverse individuals with the shared passion for serving our customers and our community. We recognize that Black and minority representation in the beauty industry is not acceptable today, especially at the executive leadership level, and we can and will do MORE.⁣ ⁣ We commit to MORE.⁣ ⁣ •  MORE is not only increasing diversity at Executive Leadership levels, but also creating opportunities for our Black Managers to succeed and become the Executives of tomorrow.⁣ •  MORE is not only setting up our Black Managers for success, but also attracting and developing Black talent at entry level positions and through internships.⁣ •  MORE is not only developing our own team members, but also helping to activate scholarships, college preparatory support, and mentorship programs for high school and middle school girls to support the future’s pipeline of Black female leaders.⁣ ⁣ We ask that our consumers continue to hold us and our beauty industry peers accountable in our fight against racial injustice. We are committed to sharing our plan of action with you. Stay tuned for MORE. #pulluporshutup⁣ ⁣ We are also posting about our sister company @charlotteurbanskin in full support of #pulluporshutup.

A post shared by Urban Skin Rx (@urbanskinrx) on

6. The Ouai

7. Shiseido

“Updated numbers are 5% black representation in management roles and 9% representation in director level and up. Thank you for your transparency and the creation of a diversity and inclusion network.”

8. Wander Beauty

View this post on Instagram

We’ve decided to take on the #PullUpOrShutUp challenge and we realize there is work to do. - It’s time that our team starts reflecting the changes we want to see in the world. Having diverse voices at the table creates a richer, more complex conversation that includes various experiences and perspectives. - We’re proud of the team we’ve built but we can do better. Here are the first of many steps we will be taking: - We will proactively recruit from more diverse schools and historically black colleges & universities to increase the pool of Black talent in our hiring process. - We are implementing professional development initiatives that support anti-racism training for all employees. - We are ensuring that Black employees have a solid career path and access to leadership roles at Wander Beauty. - @heysharonc @pullupforchange

A post shared by Wander Beauty (@wander_beauty) on

“We will proactively recruit from more diverse schools and historically black colleges & universities to increase the pool of Black talent in our hiring process.

We are implementing professional development initiatives that support anti-racism training for all employees.”

9. Sephora

“Pulled up! Data includes stores – 14% black representation across the USA and 6% in leadership including store and warehouse.”

10. Blk Opal

“Pulled up! 70% black representation across org and 100% of leadership roles. Thank you for the transparency.”

11. Tarte

“6% black representation and 5% in leadership. With clear commitment to do better. Thanks for the transparency.”

12. Glossier

“Pulled up! 9% black participation. No black representation in leadership roles VP and above. Thanks for the transparency.” 

13. Beauty Blender

View this post on Instagram

@heysharonc @pullupforchange #pulluporshutup

A post shared by beautyblender (@beautyblender) on

14. Morphe

15. Ulta

16. elf

17. Kylie Cosmetics

Latest
Noooooo! Some Of Your Favorite Black-Owned Hair Brands…
 8 hours ago
06.09.20
17 items
Here’s How Beauty Brands Are Winning (And Losing)…
 14 hours ago
06.09.20
Private Funeral For George Floyd Takes Place In Houston
Attorney Earl Grey Wants To Know Why The…
 15 hours ago
06.09.20
Ne-Yo Breaks Down ‘U 2 Luv’ Project, How…
 16 hours ago
06.09.20
Exclusives
Close