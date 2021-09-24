HHW Gaming: Twitter Is Not Here For Chris Pratt Voicing Mario In Upcoming Animated Movie

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Nintendo showed off many new games coming to the Nintendo Switch, but it was the announcement of the voice cast for an animated movie that had people reacting.

Thursday (Sep.23), during its 40-minute Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo had video game and movie fans confused after revealing the voice cast of its upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated film. Mario’s dad Shigeru Miyamoto popped out to make the huge announcement and talk about his experience working with the animation film studio Illumination.

Tasked with giving with the iconic video game characters are Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike and surprise cameos from Charles Martinet.

Following the announcement, many gamers were confused with the movie’s cast, and immediately we’re telling Nintendo to hit the reset button. They were explicitly more stunned by the casting of Chris Pratt as the titular character in the upcoming animated film.

While Twitter isn’t too pleased with his castings, Pratt could care less and took to his Instagram page to express his excitement about playing Mario and accomplishing a life-long dream. Pratt also played on the one looming concern, what Pratt will sound like when he put on Mario’s cap. He teased that he and the studio worked hard on the voice and that it’s coming along quite well.

That message from Pratt didn’t help ease our worries about this film at all. You can peep more hilarious reactions to Chris Pratt as Mario and more in the gallery below.

Photo: Bloomberg / Getty

