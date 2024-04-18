Listen Live
Joel Embiid Receives Social Media Scrutiny for Playing with Team USA in 2024 Olympics

Published on April 18, 2024

Philadelphia 76ers v Memphis Grizzlies

Source: Justin Ford / Getty


Joel Embiid has made his decision on which country he would be representing in the 2024 Olympics, and his decision was not taken lightly.

The Sixers superstar Center has decided to play for Team USA, as they attempt to win the gold medals in Paris.

RELATED: Worst Snubs from the 2024 Mens Basketball Olympic Roster

Embiid, born in Cameroon, has faced tons of social media scrutiny following his decision, as it was much anticipated for him to join the French national team this summer.

Jean-Pierre Siutat, president of the French men’s national team Les Bleus, was working on getting Embiid citizenship after he expressed playing for their national team.

In July of 2022, when Embiid was awarded French citizenship by way of, per Vardon, article 21.19 paragraph 6 of the Civil Code, which provides that nationality can be granted to “a foreigner […] whose naturalization is of exceptional interest” to the country.

The countrymen of France were foaming at the mouth with the idea of Embiid joining the team. His addition to the roster would have given France a three-headed big man monster, as he would have joined forces with former NBA defensive player of the year, Rudy Gobert, as well as rookie sensation, Victor Wembenyama.

However, Embiid decided to side with Team USA, leaving a sour taste in the mouth of the frenchmen. Especially Siutat, who took extensive measures in order to get Embiid’s citizenship.  “Team USA, with [Embiid], who can beat you? Come on, nobody,” Siutat said. “This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal.”

Check out social media reactions to Embiid joining team USA below!

Joel Embiid Receives Social Media Scrutiny for Playing with Team USA in 2024 Olympics  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

