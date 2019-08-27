K.Michelle Is Not Here For Blac Chyna’s “Music Career”, Drags Her On #LHHH

Before Cardi B exploded onto the music scene, K.Michelle was regarded as the only Love & Hip Hop star to have a successful career as a music artist. During a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Michelle didn’t hold any punches about Blac Chyna’s “budding” career.

The “V.S.O.P” singer let Blac Chyna have it during Monday night’s (August 26) episode. Speaking with fellow cast member Brittany B about her music career, Michelle lost it and went off Chyna when B mentioned she wanted to work with Chyna.

“This industry is the only industry where a mothaf*cka can just walk in without an audition. This music is something you fight for your whole life. It’s not something that you just automatically know that you wanna do. This be people’s last resort.” She added, “The gift that God gave me? That is not the last resort to your d*ck s*cking that didn’t work.”

“I literally last year y’all, rolled myself onstage to sing for my fans in a wheelchair,” she said. “So why the f*ck do you think I wanna talk about these fake ass artists. I bust my ass. I love this sh*t. It’s how I eat. I’m not finna entertain the people who just out here playing.”

Well, we definitely understand why she is upset at the mere idea, hell we rolled our eyes when she popped in the series. As you can imagine the viewers were totally here for Kimberly’s shade towards Chyna. Hit the gallery below to see the reactions to K.Michelle’s rant about Tyga’s baby mama below.

