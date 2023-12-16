Kim Porter Through The Years And The Eyes Of Her Children

CLOSE

Kim Porter would’ve celebrated her 53rd birthday on. Porter left behind four children. Quincy Taylor Brown, 32, is the eldest of the clan, and his biological father is R&B singer Al B. Sure. She had Christian Combs, 25, and twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 16, with media mogul Sean “P-Diddy” Combs.

Kim’s children took to social media with fitting tributes and birthday wishes to their mother.

Kim Porter’s children share photos and send touching birthday messages.

Jessie and D’Lila Combs shared a picture of them and their mother on their Instagram stories. “Everything we do is for you,” read part of the text on the image. Christian Combs captions a photo, “I wish I could be with you right now and hug you and give you love.”

Quincy Brown dropped a flashback photo of him and his mother on an amusement park ride. “I miss you more than the lord will allow!” the singer and actor writes.

The moment that shocked the world: Kim Porter’s untimely death.

The model, actress, and mother of four was found dead in her Los Angeles home after suffering cardiac arrest on November 15, 2018. Her sudden death sent a jolt through the entertainment industry, as Porter was a healthy, vibrant woman who was abruptly taken from the earth after an unexpected battle with pneumonia.

According to the coroner, Porter had a sore throat on November 7, which escalated to a 102-degree fever on November 12. She was tested for the flu and strep; both tests returned negative. The doctors prescribed antibiotics, painkillers, and vitamins, and two days later, Porter’s temperature returned to the standard 96 degrees. The Georgia-born beauty was found not breathing on November 15.

On the anniversary of Porter’s death, her sons posted messages of remembrance. The two never seem to miss a moment to uplift their late mother.

Quincy posted a reel of them over the years.

In a caption, he wrote, “I miss you so much mommy. Thank Q to everyone for all the outreach and love yall continue to show my Queen. .”

Porter’s other son Christian also posted a tribute to his mother. “I Love you and Miss you Soo soo soo sooo much mommy !!!!! Not a day goes by where I don’t think of you , or feel your presence I love you so much !! #FOREVERKP ,” he wrote.

On November 16, Cassie Ventura filed a bombshell lawsuit against Sean “P Diddy” Combs with claims of abuse, sex trafficking, and rape. The claims come almost five years to the date of Porter’s demise. As the story continues to unfold in the media, we want to shift the conversation to highlight the strength and courage of both Ventura and Porter.

In honor of Kim’s 53rd birthday and the five-year anniversary of Kim Porter’s death, take a look at photos of her through the years.

Kim Porter Through The Years

