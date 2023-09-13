MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards (VMAs) took place last night (Sept. 12) at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The show was filled with many memorable moments from all-star performances by Doja Cat, Shakira and Lil Wayne to a historic win multi-win by pop sensation Taylor Swift. Check out our favorite moments from the 2023 VMAs inside.
The 2023 VMAs was hosted by Nicki Minaj, marking her second consecutive year in the role. Things felt a little odd this year s the awards ceremony was held on a Tuesday for the first time in history. Still, the stars showed up and showed out on the carpet, in their seats and on stage.
Fans can’t get enough of the Diddy and Keyshia Cole reunion that took place during the show, where the duo performed their 2006 hit single “Last Night.” The awards show also paid tribute to 50 years of Hip Hop with a special performance by Young Money moment featuring Nicki Minaj, who performed “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Red Ruby da Sleeze” before bringing out Lil Wayne for “A Milli.” Later, LL Cool J and McDaniels closed out the Hip Hop tribute with classics like “I’m Bad,” and ending on a rendition of Run-D.M.C. and Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way.”
There were many special moments that lit up the night. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performed their latest single “Bongos,” and fans gush at Offset for his outpouring of public support as his wifey Cardi hit the stage. Meanwhile, Doja kept it weird and star-like with a special stage-rockin’ performance of her latest singles.
Check out our favorite 2023 VMAs moments inside:
Last Night: Our Favorite 2023 VMAs Moments Feature Doja Cat, Shakira, Diddy & Keyshia Cole was originally published on globalgrind.com
1. Keyshia Cole & Diddy’s “Last Night” PerformanceSource:PopCulture2000s
Historic! Social media users are still fanning out over this special performance.
2. Girls Supporting GirlsSource:MONALEOSBITCH
We loved this moment between music’s hottest Doechii, Monaleo, Flo Milli and Kaliii.
3. Big Doja!Source:beyoncegarden
Doja Cat has definitely left her mark on the music industry with memorable performances like this one at the 2023 VMAs. A star!
4. Give It Up For Shakira!Source:PopCulture2000s
Can we just take a moment for this all-star performance? Someone said Shakira is the Beyoncé of Latin music and we can’t unsee it.
5. Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking WinSource:PopBase
Swift took home 9 VMAs. Though some fans may not agree with her success, it’s no denying it.
6. Anything Wayne, Sign Us UpSource:XXL
This is a Lil Wayne stan account. This Young Money performance poured right into our 2000’s hearts.
7. Offset Supporting Cardi B’s “Bongos” PerformanceSource:Hoodville_
If your man don’t support you like this, get a new one. Offset supporting his wife Cardi B as she performed “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion is exactly what the VMAs needed.
8. Rema Makes HistorySource:heisremanewss
Rema makes history as the first ever “Best Afrobeats” winner at the VMAs with Selena Gomez.
9. Throw It Back, AshantiSource:strongblacklead
Ashanti sports a clutch with “her man, her man, her man.” The singer shares that the photo is of her and Nelly from the 2003 VMAs where he asked for her number on the carpet. How cute!
10. Halle Bailey Best DressedSource:FUCCl
Let’s get into Halle’s look from the VMAs. She served!
11. Blackpink’s Historic WinSource:chartdata
Blackpink became the first female group to win ‘Group of the Year’ at the VMAs this century since TLC.
12. Sexyy Red Being HerselfSource:XXL
We love how unapologetic Sexyy Red is on and off the carpet. Go off, sis!
13. THIS is Hip HopSource:rapalert6
Nicki Minaj performs “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” at the awards show.
14. Hip Hop 50Source:THR
LL Cool J performs the hits to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop.
15. Ok, Coco Also ATESource:Coco Jones
We know we said Halle was best dressed, but let’s not forget Coco Jones!
16. Ice Spice Says It’s The Munchkins TimeSource:r29unbothered
Ice Spice took home ‘Best New Artist’ last night.