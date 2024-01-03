Meet The Leading Ladies In Ray Jr’s New Movie ‘Only Child’

CLOSE

East Cleveland legend Ray Jr is a man of many talents. Over the years he’s made major moves in music, movies, and technology, and in 2024 he’ll continue to bring his expertise to a big screen near you.

Ray’s latest venture is a heartwarming film titled Only Child. The captivating story follows the life of a young lady on a mission to connect with her biological father after a tragic accident.

Only Child stars Harmony Pinkston, Natalie Rivera, and Janea Black. It also features Troy Brookins, Jayda Cheaves, Chino Braxton, and James McBryde.

One of the truly exceptional elements of this film is that all three leading ladies are Black women from Cleveland, Ohio. It’s the first time a major movie has accomplished this feat, which Ray recognizes as an incredibly important opportunity.

Keep scrolling to meet the actors who bring this special story to life! You can also see the official Only Child trailer below.

“I’m trying to push everyone around me.” – Ray Jr

