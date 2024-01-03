Listen Live
Meet The Leading Ladies In Ray Jr’s New Movie ‘Only Child’

Published on January 3, 2024

East Cleveland legend Ray Jr is a man of many talents. Over the years he’s made major moves in music, movies, and technology, and in 2024 he’ll continue to bring his expertise to a big screen near you.

Ray’s latest venture is a heartwarming film titled Only Child. The captivating story follows the life of a young lady on a mission to connect with her biological father after a tragic accident.

Only Child stars Harmony Pinkston, Natalie Rivera, and Janea Black. It also features Troy Brookins, Jayda Cheaves, Chino Braxton, and James McBryde.

One of the truly exceptional elements of this film is that all three leading ladies are Black women from Cleveland, Ohio. It’s the first time a major movie has accomplished this feat, which Ray recognizes as an incredibly important opportunity.

Keep scrolling to meet the actors who bring this special story to life! You can also see the official Only Child trailer below.

“I’m trying to push everyone around me.” – Ray Jr

1. Only Child Official Trailer

2. Harmony Pinkston

Harmony Pinkston Source:Legit Paper Production
Harmony Pinkston is a 15-year-old singer and actor who plays Care in Only Child. Care is a teenager from Atlanta who’s trying to reconnect with her Dad she didn’t know existed.
 
After featuring in numerous plays, this will be Pinkston’s first role in a film. She also released her first single last year, titled Young n Love, and performed at a sold-out headlining concert this past summer. 

3. Janea Black

Janea Black Source:Legit Paper Production
Janea Black has been in many plays and movies and has been in some of the biggest movies on Tubi. In Only Child Black plays Care’s Mom Tenisha. 

4. Natalie Rivera

Natalie Rivera Source:Legit Paper Production
Natalie Rivera is a nurse and actress, and Only Child is her first film. Rivera plays Rose, who is Care’s social worker. 

5. Ray Jr

Ray Jr Source:Ray Jr

Ray Jr is the writer and director of Only Child and the owner of Legit Paper Production. After recently signing a deal with Starz we can expect more great projects from Ray and his team soon!

