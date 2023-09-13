Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Backstage of VMAs Appear Heated, Social Media is Ready to Ride! [WATCH]

Meg Thee Stallion performed ‘Bongos’ on stage just moments apart from seemingly going berserk backstage. Here’s what we know…

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a video has to be worth double after a clip from the MTV 2023 VMAs backstage live feed goes viral Tuesday night. The footage shows an exchange between the Houston-bred rapper (28) and former NSYNC Justin Timberlake. Though inaudible, Meg’s facial expressions, demeanor, and wave of her finger led fans to believe that the encounter was a heated argument. The video quickly circulated as fans attempted to make out the details of the exchange (especially with having little to no context).

Megan Thee Stallion’s team wasted no time clearing up the rumors of a dispute taking place.

An eyewitness told Variety that, “He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you, and she said, ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’”

Entertainment Tonight also reported that a close source told them the following:

Megan “loves Justin” and is a huge fan of the former boybander. “It was their first time meeting,” the insider shared, “and she was excited.”



Although the nature of the conversation was initially addressed by blogs, Thee Stallion herself took to Instagram Wednesday morning to nail the coffin on the speculations—confirming her love for Justin and the fact that it was a friendly encounter.

And it’s a good thing she did, because social media was ready to pull up! Scroll for reactions.

