NYFW: Take Notes From These 14 Stylish Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show Attendees

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is well underway – and so is the street style slay. Our first slay installment comes from attendees from Harlem’s Fashion Row’s 16th Annual Fashion Show & Style Awards.

Known as the official kick-off to NYFW, HFR’s annual event brings out fashionistas and fashionist(o)s from across the globe. And the girlies definitely dressed for the special occasion.

Who wouldn’t when fashion icons and influencers like Kelly Rowland, ASAP Rocky, Stella James, Tamron Hall, Sergio Hudson, Bevy Smith, Valeisha Butterfield, Kela Walker, and more were in the room?

HelloBeauitful was on the red carpet. We got our fashion lives in a matter of minutes and took a few style notes from the night’s “haut-est” event-goers. From sheer black sexy outfits and monochromatic looks to patterned ensembles and moto jackets, custom couture ‘for the culture’ was on display.

NYFW is a celebration of trend, style, and expression – and attendees made their ‘moda messages’ loud and clear. Black ‘muvas’ do not simply make trends; we start and define them.

Scroll below to see what style attendees brought to HFR’s pinnacle event. We’ve noted style notes from each one. And keep checking back for more NYFW style throughout the week. HB is on the scene, and the fashion marathon has just begun.

