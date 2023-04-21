CLOSE

Cleveland, Ohio was established in 1796 and is home to an abundance of American history.

In the early 1900’s Cleveland was the sixth-largest city in the country. Over time Clevelanders have become responsible for several vital inventions, including traffic signals, x-ray machines, and indoor shopping centers. It’s also the first city in the country to have a Black man elected mayor (Carl. B Stokes in 1967). These events and inventions are just a small piece of what makes Cleveland the primary hub of Northeast Ohio.

Any time you have a city as old as Cleveland there are bound to be some pretty old buildings! And we’re not just talking about their age, but some of these places have made significant contributions to not only the area but also the entire state of Ohio and the country as a whole.

All that has got us thinking – what exactly are the oldest buildings in Cleveland?

Keep scrolling to find out!

Here Are the 5 Oldest Buildings in Cleveland was put together with the help of Jasper AI.