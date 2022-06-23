CLOSE

R&B heartthrobsare set to go head to head in astraight out of our 2000s teen dreams, Thursday night.and Verzuz have both been trending since the announcement, earlier last week, with fans and critics debating who will take home the win while the rest of us are lusting to see both of them in the same place at the same time. Whew! Just fine.

The culture can’t lose with both singers bringing the looks and nostalgia. And if you weren’t excited about it before, their Verzuz clip is also trending for being the perfect promo for what’s shaping up to be a steamy night.

With the battle is going down tonight, we can’t help but reflect on the music both acts have contributed to the game. Mario’s 2004 ballad Let Me Love You is a clear fan favorite and his biggest single, which reached No.1 on the Billboard Charts for nine weeks. Just A Friend 2022 is another top 10 single from the beloved musician. While Omarion may not have a Let Me Love You in his stash, his catalog with B2K and Bow Wow might secure his place as the winner of this showdown. Omarion’s debut solo album, O, entered the Billboard charts at No. 1. B2K’s Bump, Bump, Bump reached the top of the Billboard charts with their singles Uh Huh and Girlfriend hitting the top 10.

Omarion and Mario aren’t the only acts we can expect to take a trip down memory lane with. Ray J and Bobby V will go against Pleasure P and Sammy during a pre-show.

Check out the funniest tweets about the Omarion/Mario Verzuz battle, below:

Omarion Verzuz Mario: The Best Tweets About The Battle Of The 2000s R&B Hearthrobs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com