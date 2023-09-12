On This Day September 12, 1976: Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Was Born

CLOSE

Bizzy Bone, whose real name is Bryon Anthony McCane II was born today on September 12, 1976. He’s known to be an iconic rapper and member of the famous hip-hop group, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Straight out of Cleveland, Ohio, Bizzy Bone’s unique style and rapid-fire lyrical delivery has left a mark on the rap community.

Bizzy Bone joined Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in the early 1990s, and together with Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone, they crafted a distinctive blend of harmonious melodies and rough lyrics, which earned them worldwide praise. Their breakthrough album, “E. 1999 Eternal,” released in 1995, and solidified their status as rap legends, featuring hits like “Tha Crossroads.”

Throughout his career, Bizzy Bone has released numerous solo albums and continues to collaborate with his group members. His lyrics often touch on personal struggles, spirituality, and social issues. The contributions he’s made to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s success have left a long legacy in hip-hop, showcasing his lyrical dexterity and the group’s influence on the genre. Happy Birthday, Bizzy Bone. Check out some of his music below!

