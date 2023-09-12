93.1 WZAK
On This Day September 12, 1976: Bizzy Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Was Born

Published on September 12, 2023

Premiere Of 'What Now'

Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty


Bizzy Bone, whose real name is Bryon Anthony McCane II was born today on September 12, 1976. He’s known to be an iconic rapper and member of the famous hip-hop group, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. Straight out of Cleveland, Ohio, Bizzy Bone’s unique style and rapid-fire lyrical delivery has left a mark on the rap community.

High Hopes Concert At Toyota Arena

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Bizzy Bone joined Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in the early 1990s, and together with Krayzie Bone, Layzie Bone, Wish Bone, and Flesh-n-Bone, they crafted a distinctive blend of harmonious melodies and rough lyrics, which earned them worldwide praise. Their breakthrough album, “E. 1999 Eternal,” released in 1995, and solidified their status as rap legends, featuring hits like “Tha Crossroads.”

READ MORE

High Hopes Concert At Toyota Arena

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty


Throughout his career, Bizzy Bone has released numerous solo albums and continues to collaborate with his group members. His lyrics often touch on personal struggles, spirituality, and social issues. The contributions he’s made to Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s success have left a long legacy in hip-hop, showcasing his lyrical dexterity and the group’s influence on the genre. Happy Birthday, Bizzy Bone. Check out some of his music below!

was originally published on wtlcfm.com

1. Creepin on Ah Come Up

2. BIZZY BONE- THUGS CRY

3. BIZZY BONE- FAKE LOVE (I AM NOT THEM) OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO

4. Bizzy Bone – Nobody Can Stop Me

5. Bizzy Bone – What Do We Say

6. Bizzy Bone – Thugz Cry

7. Bizzy Bone – Around The World

8. Bizzy Bone – Fried Day

9. Bizzy Bone – One Time

10. Bizzy Bone – On The Freeway

11. Bizzy Bone – Thugs Need Love Too

12. Bizzy Bone – When I See

13. Bizzy Bone – Maybe You Can Hold Me

14. Bizzy Bone – Don’t Ask Me Why

15. Bizzy Bone – The Top

16. Bizzy Bone – Menensky Mobbin (Bonus Track)

17. Bizzy Bone – Give Up The Ghost (Bonus Track)

