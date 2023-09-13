On This Day September 13, 1994: Notorious B.I.G. Released His Debut Album Ready To Die

“Ready to Die” showcased Biggie’s lyrical abilities, combining storytelling with his one-of-a-kind flow, creating a unique sound that set him apart in the East Coast/West Coast rap rivalry of the 90s. Records like “Juicy” and “Big Poppa” became instant classics, blending smooth melodies with street lyrics.

Some may say the album contained a darker vibe however, the album also reflected Biggie’s pursuit for a better life, letting listeners experience his complex delivery and personality. Tragically, Biggie was assassinated in 1997, but “Ready to Die” remains a masterpiece that solidified his legacy as one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers.

