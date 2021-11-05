HomeNational

People Speak Out On Being SCAMMED by Social Media Star [Videos]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Dana Chanel, CLEO Speaks

Source: CLEO Speaks / CLEO TV

If you are from Philly, then you are very familiar with the Philly entrepreneur and Instagram influencer, Dana Chanel. You may also be familiar with stories of her alleged scamming businesses and services, but it seems like they only grow bigger.

Philly Entrepreneurs Dana Chanel And Prince Donnell Accused Of Scam Allegations

 

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is now taking legal actions and is suing Dana Chanel who allegedly scammers Black owned businesses out of thousands of dollars.

Here’s what the people who have been scammed by Dana Chanel had to say:

People Speak Out On Being SCAMMED by Social Media Star [Videos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Reacts to OBJ…

 60 mins ago
03.21.14
Cyn Santana, Joe Budden and Tahiry Jose

Joe Budden Claims To Be Bi, His Ex…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Dame Dash Wants To Make A Sequel To…

 5 hours ago
01.01.70

Welp: Odell Beckham Jr. Released By The Cleveland…

 6 hours ago
01.01.70
Exclusives
Close