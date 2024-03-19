Sandra Crouch, Grammy-Winning Gospel Artist & Twin of Andraé Crouch, Passes Away at 81

CLOSE

Grammy-winning gospel artist, preacher, and the twin sister of late gospel great, has passed away at the age of 81.

As reported by the Journal of Gospel Music, Crouch transitioned on March 17, 2024. Her death was confirmed on the Facebook page of New Christ Memorial Church in California, where she served as Senior Pastor. The church’s Assistant Pastor, Kenneth J. Cook, issued a statement.

It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that at 12pm today, March 17, 2024, our beloved Senior Pastor Sandra Elaine Crouch transitioned into the arms of the Lord. We as believers know that to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord. We will forever cherish the memories and teachings we received from her. Details on the service will be forthcoming.

Sandra’s entry into gospel music came with the formation of the group The COGICs, along with Andraé, Billy Preston and others. The group gained notoriety for the song, “The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power,” a song based loosely on an older hymnal that has since become a classic.

Later, as a member of Andraé Crouch & The Disciples, Sandra would reach multiple audiences with masterful blends of gospel, rock, folk, jazz, soul and R&B. Notable hits include “Soon and Very Soon,” “Bless His Holy Name,” “My Tribute (To God Be the Glory),” and more.

As a solo artist, Sandra’s album, We Sing Praises, won the 1984 GRAMMY for Best Female Soul Gospel Performance. She was also an accomplished percussionist, featured on tambourine on several hits by the Jackson 5 (including “I Want You Back” and “ABC”).

In the early 1990s, Sandra and Andraé took over pastoral duties at New Christ Memorial COGIC. She would become sole senior pastor following Andraé’s death in 2015.

