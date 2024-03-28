See Which Of Your Favorite Celebrity Stylists Were Named One Of ‘The Hollywood Reporter’s’ Top 25 Fashion Stylists Of 2024

CLOSE

The Hollywood Reporter

released its top 25 fashion stylists for 2024, and we are gagging. Spoiler Alert: Some of your favorites, such as

Kollin Carter, Wayman Bannerman,

and

Micah McDonald,

made it on the list.

The THR rankings include image-makers for the most unforgettable celebrity looks and fashion moments over the last year. With celebrity clients like Cardi B, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Fantasia, Beyonce, and Zendaya, and press tours from “The Barbie Movie,” “Dune: Part Two,” and “The Color Purple,” stylists have shined. And we have loved every moment of their glow.

See behind-the-scenes captures from the magazine’s stylist cover shoot below.

The Hollywood Reporter Gives Stylists Their Fashion Flowers

By recognizing the men and women behind some of the hottest red carpet moments of the season, THR is showing the world what the fashion girlies already know. Behind great celebrity style is an even greater stylist. These architects deserve their flowers.

Not only do stylists like Daniel Hawkins and Law Roach bring out the best in our Hollywood favorites, but they are their authentic selves. Their hard work shows they are style slayers, visionaries, and trendsetters in their own right.

Stylists are also a gateway to untapped opportunities. On one hand, stylists can push stars into headlines with an outfit that makes people talk—good or bad—for weeks. On the other hand, stylists can pull items that celebs may not have been able to on their own, opening their world to luxury custom fashion and limitless style.

Cardi B and Kollin Carter Go Togther Real Bad

One fashion duo that continues to show how far fashion can go is

THR

cover stars Cardi B and Kollin Carter. With custom ‘fits that have left fans and critics speechless, the pair has merged hip-hop, trend, and couture.

Cardi B writes on Instagram, “We might make it look easy but we worked so hard for all of this…”

See which other celebrity fashion stylists made it below.

