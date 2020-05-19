In her 72 years on this Earth, Grace Jones has managed to land on the playing field of every aspect of pop culture. Hip-hop is no different.
Remember you can always take Magic 95.9 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.
In addition to her modeling and acting pursuits, Jones created timeless audible art that laid the blueprint some of your favorite rap songs.
In honor of her birthday today (May 19), we compiled a playlist of songs containing her samples below. Check them out.
See Also: Use Me: A Look Back On Bill Withers’ Legacy In Hip-Hop [Video]
See Also: Turn On Some Music: Here Are The Best (& Most Interesting) Marvin Gaye Samples In Honor Of The Legend’s Birthday
Slave To The Rhythm: Grace Jones Laid The Blueprint For Some Of Your Favorite Hip-Hop Songs was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
1. Bad Boyz – Shyne Shyne ft. Barrington Levy
Samples Nightclubbing by Grace Jones
2. Doin It – LL Cool J
Samples Wild Thang by Leshaun which samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones.
3. Bonita Applebum (12″ Slave Mix) – A Tribe Called Quest
Samples Slave to the Rhythm by Grace Jones
4. Bonnie & Shyne – Shyne ft. Barrington Levy
Samples La Vie en Rose by Grace Jones.
5. Ooh La La – Coolio
Samples Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones.
6. Rhythm (Devoted To The Art Of Moving Butts) – A Tribe Called Quest
Samples Pull Up to the Bumper by Grace Jones.
7. Undercover – Kid n Play ft. Real Roxanne
Samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones.
8. Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me – UTFO
Samples Don’t Cry-It’s Only the Rhythm by Grace Jones.
9. Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It) – Beastie Boys
Samples Nipple to the Bottle by Grace Jones.
10. Children R The Future – Big Dady Kane
Samples My Jamaican Guy by Grace Jones.