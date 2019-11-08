Slay Sis! Serena Williams’ New Fine Jewelry Line Is Fire!

CLOSE
There’s really nothing that Serena Williams cannot do.

From excelling in a sport that

 

“I am obsessed with hearts,” she says. “If you go back and look at photos, pretty much all my matches—99% of the time—you see me wearing some sort of heart necklace,” she recently told Vogue.

1. ‘Queen’ Message Necklace ($950)

'Queen' Message Necklace ($950) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

2. Starburst Earrings ($425)

Starburst Earrings ($425) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

3. Serpent Coil Ring ($1,800)

Serpent Coil Ring ($1,800) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

4. Starburst Necklace ($950)

Starburst Necklace ($950) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

5. Star Drop Earrings ($2,500)

Star Drop Earrings ($2,500) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

6. ‘Crazy’ ID Necklace in Sterling Silver ($250)

'Crazy' ID Necklace in Sterling Silver ($250) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

7. Lighting Bolt Earrings ($350)

Lighting Bolt Earrings ($350) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

8. Love Link Ring ($600)

Love Link Ring ($600) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

9. Large Signature Heart Necklace ($1600)

Large Signature Heart Necklace ($1600) Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

10. Feather Earrings ($

Feather Earrings ($ Source:Serena Williams Jewelry

11. Heart & Arrow Earrings ($500)

Heart & Arrow Earrings ($500) Source:Fred Meyer Jewelers

12. Oval Cuban Link Bracelet ($6,250.00)

Oval Cuban Link Bracelet ($6,250.00) Source:Fred Meyer Jewelers

13. Milky Way Necklace ($800)

Milky Way Necklace ($800)
