Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Black-on-Black Crime Exposed — Meet Tyre Nichols On My Own Terms — NO MORE. was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Black-on-Black Crime Exposed in the Worst Way Source:Getty What You Need to Know: It all started about 8 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023, when Tyre Nichols was stopped by Memphis Police for what was described as driving recklessly. Video released Friday night indicated there were two violent confrontations between the 29-year-old man and five policemen, who, like their subject, were Black. The attack reportedly ended just within shouting distance from his mother’s home. Following the violent attacks, officials say Nichols complained about shortness of breath. Three days later, on January 10, Tyre Nichols died.

2. I Want to Meet Tyre Nichols On My Own Terms Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: I should have only met Tyre Nichols if we bumped elbows in Memphis. I wasn’t aware of Tyre Nichols until Coy Malone, our Social Justice Correspondent, broke the story. But, even then, I stopped at the title when the words ” human piñata” did breach my gaze, because I did not want to acquaint Tyre Nichols with a human piñata.

3. FDA’s Advisers Back Plan to Simplify COVID-19 Vaccinations Source:Getty What You Need to Know: The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus. The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year boosters for most Americans — and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe. =

4. Please. God, I’m Begging. NO MORE Source:Getty WRITTEN & CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Tyre Nichols complied. Officers had his car surrounded and pulled him out of the car. I’m not sure how he could have turned over with police boots at every angle. When Tyre was tased and assaulted while being compliant, he got up and ran. To be honest, I would have too. Hearing this man calling for his mother and then gagging for his life crushed my soul. I had to turn my head away from this video, cover my eyes, and even cry a few times.