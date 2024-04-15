Jacquees, 30

Sexyy Red, 26

Karli Redd, 50

Ester Dean, 38

Seth Rogen, 42

Flex Alexander, 54

Samira Wiley, 37 (Orange Is The New Black and The Handmaids Tale)

Frank Vincent would have been 87 (Phil Leotardo on The Sopranos, several Mob Movies)

Ennis Cosby would have been 55 (Only son of Bill Cosby who was murdered in 1997)

Harold Washington would have been 101 (First Black Mayor of Chicago who died shortly after his re-election in 1987 after contentious election)

Leonardo Da Vinci (Legendary Painter who painted The Mona Lisa and Last Supper, died in 1519)

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Chicago Police Shoot Black Man 96 Times and More was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Biden to Netanyahu: Take the Win Source:Getty Biden to Netanyahu: Take the Win What You Need to Know: The country of Iran launched a massive attack on Israel Saturday, firing more than 300 projectiles. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), this included 30 cruise missiles, over 150 drones and over 100 ballistic missiles. In a statement released by Iran, authorities referred to the act as “self-defense.” Adding, “The attack is in retaliation for the April 1 IDF strike on an Iranian consulate building in Syria.” Twelve people were killed in the attack, including seven high-ranking members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. The IDF added, with the help of the United States, 99% of those projectiles were intercepted. A few of the ballistic missiles hit inside Israeli territory, reportedly causing some damage to an Israeli Air Force base. One young girl was injured in the attack. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. shot down dozens of Iranian drones and missiles.

2. The Case of The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump Source:Getty The Case of The People of the State of New York v. Donald J. Trump What You Need to Know: History will be made Monday, the scheduled first day of a trial that the first former President of the United States will stand in a criminal case. Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to hide “hush money” payments he made to cover up extramarital affairs ahead of and after the 2016 presidential election. In announcing the Trump indictment, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg stated the crime was that Donald Trump broke election law by scheming to cover up payments. It will be up to the DA’s office to prove this allegation. The office of Manhattan (NY) District Attorney Bragg will represent the state of New York in alleging that Donald Trump was part of a plan in which he reimbursed then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen $130,000 for payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Another payment of $150,000 was alleged to have been made to Playboy model Karen McDougal via Trump friend, David Pecker, Publisher of the National Enquirer.

3. Turning 65 Soon? Understand Your Medicare Options Source:Getty Turning 65 Soon? Understand Your Medicare Options What You Need to Know: Turning 65 is a time of adjustments and decisions. One critical decision is signing up for Medicare coverage for healthcare and choosing what’s suitable for you. And you can always tell when it is time for a decision. You will be drowning in the mail on the various plans for coverage under private insurers. You will make your options much more accessible and reduce your stress around enrollment if you start doing your homework at least three to six months before enrolling. Just remember that Medicare enrollment is not optional or automatic. You must sign up, even if you are not retiring until you are 66 or older. You can enroll three months before your birthday or up to three months after, but there are financial penalties if you don’t sign up on time. (READ MORE)

4. Chicago Officers Remain on Duty After Firing 96 Gunshots in 41 Seconds Source:Getty Chicago Officers Remain on Duty After Firing 96 Gunshots in 41 Seconds WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Dexter Reed Jr., a 26-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by police at a traffic stop in Chicago, Illinois on March 21. Authorities claim Reed fired first. Released body camera footage showed several officers returning a total of 96 gunshots in 41 seconds. A police officer was also shot. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating the shooting and believes there are many unknown factors involving the officers’ conduct, including why Chicago police stopped Reed in the first place and why a tactical team conducted the traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said the officers will keep their police powers.