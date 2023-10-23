Listen Live
The Real Game Begins: Check Out Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ First Look Photos & Trailer

Published on October 23, 2023

Squid Game: The Challenge Key Art & First Look Photos

Source: Courtesy / Netflix

Netflix’s “Squid Game: The Challenge” premieres this Fall on the streaming platform. The competition series follows the format of the popular 2021 thriller series that took over the Internet. Watch the trailer and check out first look photos from the series below.

“Squid Game: The Challenge” follows 456 people on their quest to obtain a life-altering reward of over $4.5 million. In the new trailer, there are a number of familiar “Squid Games” aesthetics from the staging to the huge doll that became the show’s mascot. The participants compete through a series of games inspired by the original show.

Let the real games begin. Though the games get serious, this isn’t a matter of life or death the way it’s portrayed in the original series.

The official series description below:

456 real players will enter the competition show in pursuit of a life-changing reward of USD $4.56 million. As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show – plus surprising new additions – their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.

These “Squid Game” enthusiasts are sure to: “Make friends, make enemies, and hopefully, make millions.”

From executive producers, Nicola Brown (The Garden), Tim Harcourt (Studio Lambert), John Hay (The Garden), Toni Ireland (Studio Lambert), Anna Kidd, Stephen Lambert (Studio Lambert), Louise Peet, Nia Yemoh (Studio Lambert), and Stephen Yemoh (Studio Lambert), “Squid Game: The Challenge” debuts globally on Netflix Nov. 22. There will be 10 episodes total and new episodes will premiere weekly through Dec. 6.

Check out more on the series here.

Watch the trailer below:

Check out first look photos of the series below:

1. Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game: The Challenge Source:Netflix

2. The Real Games Begin

The Real Games Begin Source:Netflix

3. Things Get Serious

Things Get Serious Source:Netflix

4. *Gasp*

*Gasp* Source:Netflix

5. Who’s Taking Home The Money?

Who's Taking Home The Money? Source:Netflix

6. The Set Up Is Masterful

The Set Up Is Masterful Source:Netflix

7. Games, Games & More Games

Games, Games & More Games Source:Netflix

8. Are You Ready?

Are You Ready? Source:Netflix

9. A Close Up of the Action

A Close Up of the Action Source:Netflix

10. Set To Be Netflix’s Biggest Competition Series

Set To Be Netflix's Biggest Competition Series Source:Netflix

11. It’s On!

It's On! Source:Netflix

12. Just Like The Original Series

Just Like The Original Series Source:Netflix

13. The Participants

The Participants Source:Netflix

14. It Gets Emotional

It Gets Emotional Source:Netflix

15. When There’s $4 Million On The Line

When There's $4 Million On The Line Source:Netflix

16. Can He Do It?

Can He Do It? Source:Netflix

17. Squid Game: The Challenge Coming Nov. 22

Squid Game: The Challenge Coming Nov. 22 Source:Netflix

