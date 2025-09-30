Listen Live
Sports

Tyreek Hill All Smiles Over Suffering Gruesome Season-Ending Knee Injury, X Reacts

Published on September 30, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

The Miami Dolphins’ win over the New York Jets was the textbook definition of bittersweet. 

Of course, the victory wasn’t exactly surprising, since both teams were winless going into Monday night’s game, but Tua Tagovailoa was expected to be accurate enough to edge out the win.

Miami did come out on top 27-21, despite a late-game rally from New York, but in the process, they lost Tyreek Hill. In the third quarter, the wide receiver caught a short 10-yard pass near the sideline, and his leg got wrapped up in a tackle, making for a gruesome injury.

Teams on both sides knelt down waiting for him to be tended to as the medical team had to cut off his shoe, and his mom came rushing to his side.

Hill was eventually loaded onto a cart while his teammate showed him support as he was driven away rocking an air cast. Still, he smiled and waved to the crowd as they cheered on his exit, with his next stop being the hospital.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed the Dolphins fans’ worst fears: that he dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, which will require surgery later today.

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did an overnight interview with WSVN 7News as they await an official diagnosis.

“We don’t know the extent of the injury. Doctors have told me he dislocated his knee, which I think was apparent for everyone who watched the horrific play,” Rosenhaus said. “But what that means, and the extent of the damage, and whether he’ll need surgery, to what extent, all of that we should find out within the next couple hours.”

Getting carted out with a near-certain season-ending injury with a smile across his face wasn’t just an act for the camera; head coach Mike McDaniel confirms it was his attitude that kept the team in high spirits.

“He was probably in the best spirits of any player that I’ve ever seen [have] such a terrible experience,” McDaniel said. “He immediately had wide eyes and was talking, ‘I’m good, just make sure the guys get this win.’ He was focused on the team.”

It worked, and the Dolphins had two consecutive touchdown drives after Hill’s exit.

With a 1-3 record, the Dolphins are already facing an uphill battle that now gets even steeper. With a Hill-sized hole in their roster, they’ll look for more guys to step up in his absence, including recently unretired former New York Giants Darren Waller.

“There is no replacing [Hill], but I feel like we got guys that can get the job done,” he told ESPN.

Of course, social media poked fun at Hill’s off-the-field issues and finally being free from Tagovailoa.

See the reactions below.

Tyreek Hill All Smiles Over Suffering Gruesome Season-Ending Knee Injury, X Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
61 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

18 Items
News

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Tacos and Tequila RTW
Contests

Tacos & Tequila: Win Free Tickets!

4 Queens, 1 Stage RTW
Contests

4 Queens, 1 Stage: Win Free Tickets!

MetroHealth
Family & Parenting

Breastfeeding Challenges and Solutions

Fantastic Voyage Sam Sylk 2025
Travel

Sam Sylk’s Let’s Go Ohio on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Sam Sylk Show Podcast Updated 2025
Entertainment

The Sam Sylk Show Podcast: Airline Tragedies And Grammy 2025

Local

AI Is Now Picking Up Police Non-Emergency Calls in This Local City

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close