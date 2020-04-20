This past weekend, Vanessa Bryant celebrated her 19 year wedding anniversary. This year will be the first anniversary Vanessa will have to celebrate her anniversary without her partner due to a tragic accident where she lost her husband Kobe Bryant & daughter Gigi Bryant.

Mrs. Bryant posted an Instagram throwback picture of Kobe & herself captioning it “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby. I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you. ” Daughter

Natalia Bryant also wanted to put a smile on her mother’s face by getting Vanessa some roses in celebration of the 19 year wedding anniversary.

Vanessa Bryant Honors Kobe On Their 19 Year Anniversary [Photos] was originally published on rnbphilly.com