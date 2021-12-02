HomeNational

Verzuz: The Bone & Three 6 Mafia Songs We Have To Hear Tonight

Who would have thought Verzuz would have this type of run? Birthed during the height of the pandemic, the music battle (or celebration, depending on who’s performing) has brought together the likes of Snoop Dogg and DMXJeezy and Gucci Mane, as well as The Diplomats vs. The LOX just to name a few.

And tonight (Dec 2), Cleveland hometown legends Bone Thugs N Harmony will square off in a musical exchange against Three Six Mafia. Let me put some respect on their name: OSCAR winning Three Six Mafia.

Hard to predict which way tonight’s matchup will go. After all, we have been surprised in the past. But one thing is for certain, the night wouldn’t be quite as enjoyable if they missed the opportunity to perform the songs below.

1. Three 6 Mafia “Stay Fly”

2. Bone Thugs n Harmony “Mo Murda”

3. Three 6 Mafia, UGK “Sippin On Some Syrup”

4. Bone Thugs n Harmony “Thuggish Ruggish Bone”

5. Juicy J “Show Out” ft. Big Sean & Young Jeezy

6. Bone Thugs n Harmony “Crossroads”

7. Project Pat “Ballers” ft. Juvenile, The Big Tymers, Hot Boyz, Three 6 Mafia

8. Bone Thugs n Harmony “1st of tha Month”

9. Juicy J “Bandz A Maker Her Dance”

10. Bone Thugs n Harmony “Foe Tha Love of Money”

11. Three 6 Mafia “Poppin’ My Collar”

12. Mariah Carey “Breakdown” ft. Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone

13. Three 6 Mafia “Tear da Club Up ’97”

14. The Notorious B.I.G. “Notorious Thugs” (feat. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony)

15. Three 6 Mafia “Who Run It”

16. Bone Thugs N Harmony “East 1999”

17. Three 6 Mafia “Slob On My Knob”

18. Bone Thugs N Harmony “Thug Luv” (feat. 2pac)

