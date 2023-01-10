Word To The Dog Pound! Top Moments of “The Arsenio Hall Show”

Picture this: It’s around 11 pm, you’re in your pajamas after a long day, and you turn on the TV for something to watch. Of course, late-night TV was at its peak, with folks like Johnny Carson and David Letterman taking over the top of the ratings. They were both a safe bet on late nights, perfect for Middle America. However, they lacked the connection to Black American audiences. There was a void that the top 3 networks (ABC, NBC, CBS) didn’t feel comfortable with reaching out to that audience.

The void would be filled on January 3, 1989, with the premiere of The Arsenio Hall Show. Airing on the then-newly-established FOX network, the show was led with a hip-hop sensibility that was lacking on television. With the comedian/actor having already established a well-received reputation in Hollywood (not to mention, a very impressive guest host run on FOX’s The Late Show after Joan Rivers was fired), Hall seemed to be made for the late-night circuit.

As the first African American to host a successful, syndicated nightly talk show, Hall was a hit in the ratings and a go-to for any and everybody in pop culture, especially Black pop culture. Throughout its initial 6-year run, there have been moments that are now sketched in the brains of those who were fortunate enough to be around during that time (or those who were able to find clips on YouTube).

Due to popular demand over the years, The Arsenio Hall Show would be revived for a one-season run in the 2013-2014 season, as well as a special for the Netflix Is A Joke festival. However, nothing quite matched the magic (and the chaos) that defined the original show.

Take a look at the clips below, and you’ll see what we mean!

