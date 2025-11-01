Tensions are rising in Memphis as Ja Morant and new Grizzlies head coach Isolo reportedly clashed following a poor performance against the Lakers. Morant was suspended for conduct detrimental to the team after deflecting post-game questions and being called out in the locker room. The situation has reignited debate about whether it’s time for Memphis to move on from their embattled franchise star. Morant’s off-court controversies, lack of energy on the court, and growing disinterest have many wondering if a fresh start is needed. With a loaded 2025 draft class looming and the Grizzlies’ core aging or injured, should Memphis trade Ja and rebuild?

Is It Time for the Grizzlies to TRADE Ja Morant? was originally published on cassiuslife.com