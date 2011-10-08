LOCAL NEWS: Cavs Announce New Radio Broadcast Team

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced their new radio broadcast team on Thursday. John Michael has been selected as the team’s new play-by-play announcer, Jim Chones will join the broadcasts as the game color analyst and Mike Snyder will return as the studio host anchoring pre-game, halftime and post-game shows, as well as serving as host of the weekly Coach Byron Scott Show.

All Cavaliers games are broadcast on the team’s flagship station News Radio WTAM 1100 AM, Akron’s AM 1590 WAKR and across the Cavaliers Radio Network.

“We feel great about our new radio broadcast team and having John, Jim and Mike deliver the best radio listening experience possible for our fans. John is a great play by play announcer that we feel is the perfect style and fit for the future of our game broadcasts. Jim brings a very credible and deep level of understanding and insight to the game, our team and the league, and Mike is simply the best studio host in the business,” said Cavaliers President Len Komoroski. “This trio will complement and support each other’s contributions to our radio broadcast experience in a new, exciting way as we now enter a new era of Cavs radio.”

