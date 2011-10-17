SERIOUSLY?!? News Reporter Calls Herself A ‘Slave Master’ During Report!

Black firefighters were demonstrating to a television reporter how to handle the hose. And apparently, handling the hose reminded her of the 18th century. Check out the video below:

http://www.vladtv.com/embed-video/67015

What do you think? Is it a big deal, or are black people being too sensitive?

via VladTV

“No N*ggers Please” Sign Posted At Michigan State University

Plus Size Woman Puts Racist & Biased American Apparel On Blast!

ARE BLACK FOLKS A JOKE? CNN THINKS SO! WOMAN’S AFRO SEARCHED AT AIRPORT.

Also On 93.1 WZAK: