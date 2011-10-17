CLOSE
SERIOUSLY?!? News Reporter Calls Herself A ‘Slave Master’ During Report!

Black firefighters were demonstrating to a television reporter how to handle the hose. And apparently, handling the hose reminded her of the 18th century. Check out the video below:

http://www.vladtv.com/embed-video/67015

What do you think? Is it a big deal, or are black people being too sensitive?

via VladTV

black firefighters , racism , racist , racist tv reporter , tv reporter slave master

