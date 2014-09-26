‎TheDilemma‬-You Marry A Man Who Was Raised Baptist But You Were Raised Non-Denominational…Which Church Does Your New Family Belong to?

It’s only as big of a deal as you make it. Have you both talked about your differences and how it affects your relationship? When you meet his parents, just be yourself. They should accept you for who you are and see you as the woman their son loves, not just a buddhist. I’d say that you don’t even need to mention religion to them unless they bring it up first. When it comes to your children, you have to have a discussion about it sooner rather than later. Find out where you both stand on how you want to raise them. I think the values you want to teach them will outweigh what religion you want to instill upon them but you have to work it out together. My boyfriend is also a Christian and I’m atheist. He wants to raise our children as Christians but I think we shouldn’t try to tell them what they should believe in. That we can teach them about religion but that we should let them figure out what they truly believe when they look inside their own hearts. Basically it doesn’t really matter what religion you raise your children under because once they can think for themselves they’ll figure out who they really are. I don’t see why you can’t just raise them under both religions. Many people of different religions marry and raise families.

