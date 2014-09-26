CLOSE
- Relationships
Home- Relationships

#‎TheDilemma‬-You Marry A Man Who Was Raised Baptist But You Were Raised Non-Denominational…Which Church Does Your New Family Belong to?

It’s only as big of a deal as you make it. Have you both talked about your differences and how it affects your relationship? When you meet his parents, just be yourself. They should accept you for who you are and see you as the woman their son loves, not just a buddhist. I’d say that you don’t even need to mention religion to them unless they bring it up first. When it comes to your children, you have to have a discussion about it sooner rather than later. Find out where you both stand on how you want to raise them. I think the values you want to teach them will outweigh what religion you want to instill upon them but you have to work it out together. My boyfriend is also a Christian and I’m atheist. He wants to raise our children as Christians but I think we shouldn’t try to tell them what they should believe in. That we can teach them about religion but that we should let them figure out what they truly believe when they look inside their own hearts. Basically it doesn’t really matter what religion you raise your children under because once they can think for themselves they’ll figure out who they really are. I don’t see why you can’t just raise them under both religions. Many people of different religions marry and raise families.

- Relationships , advice , dating , Love , Love Tips , marriage , sex , The Quiet Storm with Kym Sellers

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
30 items
#LocLife: Ava DuVernay Encourages Black Folks To Show…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Indya Moore’s Keepsake Earrings Honor The Black Trans…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
12 items
12 Times Idris Elba Was A Dark Chocolate…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Africa Miranda Teams Up With TJ Maxx To…
 2 days ago
09.06.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close